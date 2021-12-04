National Football League By The Numbers: Cardinals-Bears, Chiefs-Broncos, Ravens-Steelers highlight Week 13 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season has some big implications on the line for a handful of teams fighting to get to the postseason.

Sunday's slate is highlighted by a big matchup on FOX between the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in the early window, followed by the revival of the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry in the afternoon.

Here are the numbers to know for this week's matchups.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (9-2) at CHICAGO BEARS (4-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Cardinals and Bears since 2018. The road team has won each of the last five matchups between the Cardinals and Bears, dating back to 2006. The Bears rank 32nd in passing offense (169.8 YPG), while the Cardinals rank fourth in passing defense (allowing 204.0 YPG).

6-0: The Cardinals are 6-0 in road games this season, with all six wins coming by double digits.

1: Kyler Murray may return this week. He leads the NFL in both passer rating (110.4) and completion percentage (72.7%) this season.

5: The Cardinals rank fifth in scoring offense (28.2 PPG) and fourth in scoring defense (allowing 18.4 PPG). They are one of only two teams (Bills) in the top five of both categories.

37: The Bears have allowed 37 sacks this season, the most in NFL.

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-7) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Giants and Dolphins since 2019. The Giants are 4-0 all-time in Miami.

0-3: The Giants have not won back-to-back games this season. They are 0-3 following a win.

10: Saquon Barkley has now been held below 100 rushing yards in 10 straight games, the longest stretch of his career.

8: The Giants' defense has recorded an interception in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL (longest streak for NYG since 2011).

11.5: During their four-game winning streak, the Dolphins have allowed only 11.5 PPG (held all four opponents to 17 points or less).

6: The Dolphins are the sixth team in NFL history to win four straight games following a seven-game losing streak, the first since the 2009 Browns.

77: Jaylen Waddle has 77 receptions this season, the most among rookies and fifth-most in the NFL. He needs eight receptions to break the Dolphins' rookie record for receptions (84 by Jarvis Landry in 2014).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-3) at ATLANTA FALCONS (5-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 48-25 in Week 2 of this season. They have won three straight matchups against Atlanta. The Buccaneers are leading the NFL in scoring offense (31.5 PPG), while the Falcons rank 31st in scoring defense (allowing 27.5 PPG).

9-0: Tom Brady is 9-0 in nine career starts against Atlanta (including playoffs).

30: Brady leads the NFL in completions (309) and passing touchdowns (30). Brady has now reached 30-plus passing touchdowns in nine different seasons, tied with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the second-most all-time. Drew Brees owns the record with 10.

20: With a win, Brady will clinch his 20th winning season in 20 full seasons as a starting quarterback.

11: Matt Ryan has already thrown as many interceptions this season (11) as he did in the entire 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-5) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (7-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chargers defeated the Bengals 16-13 in Week 1 of 2020.

32: The Chargers rank 32nd in rushing defense (145.3 YPG allowed), and have allowed nine of their 11 opponents to rush for at least 100 yards.

5: Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in five of his last six games. The Chargers are 4-0 when Herbert does not throw an interception, 2-5 when he throws one.

7: Trey Hendrickson has recorded a sack in seven consecutive games, the longest streak in Bengals franchise history and the longest currently in the NFL.

2: Joe Mixon is the first player in Bengals franchise history to score at least two touchdowns in four straight games.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-6) at HOUSTON TEXANS (2-9)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Colts have won three straight matchups against the Texans and are 6-1 in their last seven games against Houston. Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing (1,205 rushing yards), while the Texans rank 31st in rushing defense (allowing 135.6 YPG).

9: Taylor is the first player since Shaun Alexander (2005) to score a rushing touchdown in nine straight games. The last player to score a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games was LaDainian Tomlinson, who has the NFL record of 18 straight games with a rushing touchdown from 2004-2005.

1: Taylor is leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (14), total touchdowns (16), and yards from scrimmage (1,541).

+12: The Colts are leading the NFL in turnover differential (+12).

27: The Colts lead the NFL in takeaways (27), and have recorded a takeaway in 13 straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.

10: With a loss, the Texans will have back-to-back seasons with at least 10 losses for the first time since 2005-2006.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-6) at DETROIT LIONS (0-10-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Vikings have won eight straight matchups against the Lions, and are going for their fourth consecutive season sweep of Detroit. The Vikings are 6-1 in their last seven divisional games, while Detroit is 0-6 in its last six divisional games (1-15 in last 16).

33: The Vikings' defense has 33 sacks this season (most in NFL), and the Vikings offense has allowed only 15 sacks this season (T-fewest in NFL).

8: 10 of the Vikings’ 11 games this season have been decided by eight points or less.

25: Kirk Cousins is the first quarterback in Vikings franchise history to throw a touchdown pass in 25 straight games. He is tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the longest active streak in the NFL.

10: Adam Thielen has 10 receiving touchdowns this season, tied for the most in the NFL. Thielen is the first Vikings wide receiver with 10-plus receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons since Randy Moss (2003-2004).

9: The Lions have lost nine straight home games, the longest active home losing streak in the NFL (tied for longest in franchise history).

0-16-1: Jared Goff is now 0-16-1 in games he has started without Sean McVay as his head coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (5-7) at NEW YORK JETS (3-8)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Eagles are 11-0 all-time against the Jets, with the last meeting coming in 2019.

157.9: The Eagles are leading the NFL in rushing (157.9 YPG) despite not having a single 100-yard rushing performance in a game this season.

17.5: Jalen Hurts posted a 17.5 passer rating in the Eagles’ Week 12 loss to the Giants, the lowest of his career and the second-lowest of any quarterback this season (min. 10 pass attempts).

+31: The Eagles have the best point differential (+31) of any team with a losing record this season.

-15: The Jets have the worst turnover differential (-15) and have committed the most turnovers (24) in the NFL this season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-9) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-4)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Jaguars and Rams since 2017.

13: The Jaguars have lost 13 straight road games, the longest active road losing streak in the NFL (tied for longest in franchise history).

10: With a loss, the Jaguars will have at least 10 losses for the fourth straight season, and for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

40: The Jaguars have trailed their opponent in 40 consecutive games.

0-15: The Jaguars are 0-15 in their last 15 non-conference games.

3: Matthew Stafford has thrown a pick-six in three straight games for the first time in his career. His three pick-sixes this season are the most in the NFL. The Rams have lost three straight games for the second time under Sean McVay. They have never lost four straight games under McVay.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (5-6) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-5)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between WFT and the Raiders since 2017. Washington has won three straight matchups against the Raiders dating back to 2009.

70%: Taylor Heinicke is the second quarterback in WFT franchise history to post a completion percentage above 70% in three straight games, joining Kirk Cousins (2015).

79.3: Washington has out-rushed its opponents by 79.3 YPG during its three-game winning streak.

0-3: Washington is 0-3 against the AFC West this season.

3,414: Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards (3,414). Rich Gannon (2002) was the last Raiders quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards.

300: The Raiders are 6-0 this season when Carr has 300-plus passing yards and 0-5 when Carr is held below 300 passing yards.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-3) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-5-1)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Steelers swept the season series 2-0 in 2020. The Ravens rank second in rushing offense (150.7 YPG), while the Steelers rank 28th in rushing defense (133.1 YPG allowed).

46: Lamar Jackson has scored a passing or rushing touchdown in 46 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

7: Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions in Week 12 and has thrown seven interceptions over his last three starts.

1-5: The Steelers are 1-5 in their last six divisional games.

4th: The Steelers are currently in third place in the AFC North, holding a tiebreaker over the last-place Browns. They have not finished last in their division since 1988 when they were in the AFC Central.

40: The Steelers have allowed 40-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1989.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-5) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-8)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Seahawks have won three straight matchups against the 49ers, including a 28-21 win in Week 4 of this season. Since 2013, the Seahawks are 15-3 against the 49ers (including playoffs).

30: 49ers have scored 30-plus points in each of their last three games (3-0).

4-1: The 49ers are 4-1 in road games this season.

32: The Seahawks rank 32nd in total defense (allowing 399.0 YPG) and 31st in total offense (295.7 total YPG). They are the only team in the bottom three of both categories.

9: With a loss, the Seahawks would match their highest single-season loss total under Pete Carroll (lost nine games in both 2010 and 2011) and would clinch their first losing season with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback.

DENVER BRONCOS (6-5) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (7-4)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 11 straight times.

17.8: The Broncos rank third in scoring defense (17.8 PPG allowed). The Broncos have allowed 10.8 PPG in their six wins, and 26.2 PPG in their five losses this season.

51.5%: The Chiefs are converting 51.5% (68-for-132) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the highest percentage in the NFL

11.8: During their four-game winning streak, the Chiefs have allowed only 11.8 PPG. They allowed 29.0 PPG during their first seven games.

29-10: The Chiefs are 29-10 under Andy Reid in regular-season games played in December and January. They are also 6-2 following a bye week under Reid.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4) at BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Bills swept their season series 2-0 against the Patriots in 2020, their first season sweep of New England since 1999. This is a matchup of the NFL’s top two scoring defenses, with the Patriots allowing 15.8 PPG and the Bills allowing 16.5 PPG.

6: The Patriots’ current six-game winning streak is their 15th streak of at least six games since 2001, the most in the NFL over that period. No other team has had more than eight such winning streaks since 2001.

5-0: The Patriots are 5-0 in road games this season. With a win, Mac Jones would become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six road starts. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) and Dak Prescott (2016) each went 6-0 in their first six road starts as rookies.

+146: The Patriots have the best point differential (+146) in the NFL.

70: Mac Jones has posted a completion percentage above 70% in eight games this season, the second-most by a rookie in NFL history behind Dak Prescott's nine in 2016.

20-10: Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 20-10 in Monday games.

9: The Bills have won nine straight divisional games. With a win, they would tie their longest divisional winning streak in franchise history. They won 10 straight games against AFC East opponents from 1990-1991.

200: Josh Allen has thrown for 200-plus passing yards in nine straight games, tied with Jim Kelly for the longest streak in Bills franchise history.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: New England Patriots (six games)

Longest active losing streak: New Orleans Saints (four games)

