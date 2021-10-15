National Football League By The Numbers: Showdowns between Ravens and Chargers, Cowboys and Pats highlight Week 6 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season marches into Week 6 with a number of intriguing storylines.

There are big matchups between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks will also see what life is like without Russell Wilson against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the numbers that define Week 6 of the NFL season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-4) vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-5) IN LONDON

9:30 a.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This will be the 30th NFL game played in London, none of which has featured two teams with winning records. This is the first time these teams have played since Week 3 of 2020, when the Dolphins won 31-13.

0: Miami failed to record a turnover in last week's loss to Tampa Bay, ending a streak of 26 straight games with a takeaway.

31: The Dolphins rank 31st in both total offense (261.8 YPG) and scoring (15.8 PPG). They are 32nd in rushing offense (70.4 YPG).

-75: The Dolphins' point differential is the worst in the NFL.

-10: The Jaguars' turnover differential is the worst in the NFL.

3: The Jaguars are one of only three teams in NFL history to lose 20 games in a row.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-1) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first time these teams have played since the 2019 AFC wild-card round, in which the Chargers won 23-17.

148.8: The Ravens are fourth in rushing offense with 148.8 yards per game, while the Chargers are 32nd in rushing defense, allowing 157.6 YPG.

8-1: The Chargers are 8-1 in their past nine games dating to last season.

11: Justin Herbert holds the NFL record for the most games with 300-plus passing yards (11) in the first two seasons of a player’s career.

5-0: The Ravens are 5-0 in their past five home games.

440.6: The Ravens are leading the NFL in total offense, with 440.6 yards per game.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Packers have won nine of their past 10 matchups against the Bears, including four straight.

21-5: Aaron Rodgers is 21-5 in 26 career starts against Chicago, including 10-3 at Soldier Field.

12-1: This is the Packers' record in divisional games under coach Matt LaFleur (since 2019).

24: The Bears are one of two teams (Jaguars) to score 24 points or fewer in all five games this season.

11: Rookie QBs are 1-10 in their past 11 starts against the Packers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-2) at DETROIT LIONS (0-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Bengals have won six straight games against the Lions, most recently in 2017. The Lions haven't beaten the Bengals since Week 12 of the 1992 season.

50: Ja’Marr Chase is the fifth player in NFL history to record 50-plus receiving yards in each of his first five career games. He leads all rookies in receiving yards (456) and touchdowns (five).

2: Joe Burrow is one of two quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes) to throw at least two touchdown passes in all five games this season.

0-6: The Lions have not started a season 0-6 since 2008, when they finished 0-16.

0-12: Jared Goff is 0-12 in 12 career starts without head coach Sean McVay.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-4) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Colts swept the season series in 2020 and are 5-1 in their past six games against Houston.

1-9: The Texans are 1-9 in their past 10 games dating to last season.

13: The Texans scored 37 points in their Week 1 win. In four losses since then, they have averaged 13.0 PPG.

1-8: Carson Wentz is 1-8 in his past nine starts dating to last season with the Eagles.

0-2: The Colts are 0-2 at home this season. They have not lost three straight home games since 2017.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-4)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Giants are 2-0 against the Giants under Sean McVay, with wins in 2017 and 2020.

6.7: The Rams are leading the NFL in yards per offensive play (6.7).

3: Cooper Kupp is top-three in the NFL in receptions (37, tied for second), receiving yards (523, third), and receiving touchdowns (5, tied for second).

189: With 189 receiving yards in Week 5, Kadarius Toney set a Giants single-game rookie record.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2-3) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (2-3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chiefs are 9-1 all time vs. Washington, with seven straight victories. The last time Washington beat K.C. was Week 3 of the 1983 season.

16: Patrick Mahomes is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (16).

11: The Chiefs are tied with the Jaguars for the most turnovers in the NFL (11).

7.1: The Chiefs' defense is allowing an NFL-worst 7.1 yards per play, which would be the worst average in NFL history. The current record belongs to the 2015 Saints (6.6)

29: Washington has allowed at least 29 points in each of its past four games.

0-2: Washington is 0-2 against AFC teams this season and 1-5 in its past six home games.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (2-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27 in Week 12 of the 2020 season.

1: The Vikings have only one rushing touchdown this season, the fewest in the NFL.

11: Minnesota's three losses this season have come by a combined 11 points.

65: Justin Jefferson is the only player in the NFL with 65-plus receiving yards in all five games this season. He has 65-plus receiving yards in eight straight games, dating to last season (longest active streak in NFL).

21: The Panthers have held four of their five opponents to 21 points or fewer.

15: Christian McCaffrey has missed 15 games due to injury over the past two seasons. The Panthers are 5-10 in those games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (5-0) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-2)

1:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals have beaten the Browns in four straight meetings. The most recent win by the Browns in this series came in Week 11 of the 2003 season. This matchup features two Heisman-winning QBs from Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

187.6: The Browns lead the NFL in rushing at 187.6 YPG. The Cardinals rank 28th in rushing defense, allowing 139.0 YPG.

4/6: The Cardinals are fourth in scoring (31.4 PPG) and sixth in scoring defense (19.0 PPG allowed). The Bills are the only other team in the top six in both categories.

100: For the first time in his career, DeAndre Hopkins has not reached 100-plus receiving yards in any of the first five games of a season.

401-1: In a Week 5 loss to the Chargers, the Browns became the first team in the Super Bowl era to lose when scoring 40-plus points with no turnovers. Teams were 401-0.

7: Myles Garrett is leading the NFL with seven sacks.

6-0: This is the Browns' record in their past six games following a loss.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-2) at DENVER BRONCOS (3-2)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Raiders swept the season series 2-0 in 2020 and are 4-1 in their past five games against Denver. The Broncos and Raiders both started the season 3-0 and then lost their next two games to fall to 3-2.

23: After scoring at least 26 points in each of their first three games (all wins), the Raiders have scored 23 combined points in their past two games (both losses).

3: The Raiders have scored only three combined first-half points in their past two games.

205.4: The Raiders rank fourth in passing defense, allowing 205.4 pass YPG.

0-4: The Broncos are 0-4 in their past four divisional games.

89.9: The Broncos are 8-9 (88.9%) on fourth-down conversions this season, which is the most in the NFL.

DALLAS COWBOYS (4-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Patriots have won six straight games against the Cowboys. The last time the Cowboys beat the Patriots was in 1996 (Week 16), and the last time they won in New England was in 1987 (Week 10).

6: Trevon Diggs leads the league with six interceptions, more than 27 of 32 NFL teams. He is the first player since 1984 (Sam Washington) to record six or more interceptions in the first five games of a season.

36: Dallas has scored at least 36 points in three straight games for the first time since 2014.

2: The Cowboys rank second in total offense (439.6 total YPG), second in rushing offense (172.8 rush YPG) and second in scoring offense (34.0 PPG). Dak Prescott is second in the NFL in passer rating (116.9) and completion percentage (73.9%).

100: Ezekiel Elliott has at least 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 6-8 of 2019.

5: The Patriots rank fifth in total defense (allowing 317.6 total YPG), fifth in passing defense (allowing 206.6 pass YPG) and fifth in scoring defense (allowing 18.4 PPG). They've held four of their five opponents to 22 points or fewer.

0-3: The Patriots are 0-3 in home games this season. The franchise has not lost four straight home games since losing seven straight from 1992 to '93.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-3) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Seahawks have won their past two games against the Steelers (2015 and 2019).

2011: Geno Smith will be the first quarterback other than Russell Wilson to start for Seattle since Week 17 of the 2011 season (Tarvaris Jackson).

149: Wilson had made 149 consecutive regular-season starts and will miss the first game in his career. This was the longest streak by an active quarterback and the sixth-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

3: Seattle has committed only three turnovers this season, fewest in the NFL.

2: The Steelers have not won back-to-back games since their 11-0 start in 2020. They are 3-8 since, including the 2021 playoffs.

20: Ben Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown pass in 20 straight games. This is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only Mahomes' 30 straight games.

BUFFALO BILLS (4-1) at TENNESSEE TITANS (3-2)

8:15 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN

Matchup: The Titans defeated the Bills 42-16 in Week 5 of 2020.

13: Josh Allen is just the third quarterback in Bills franchise history to throw at least one touchdown pass in 13 consecutive regular-season games, joining Jim Kelly and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

19-0: The Bills are 19-0 (18-0 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) when Josh Allen records at least one passing touchdown and at least one rushing touchdown.

+108: The Bills (+108) are the ninth team since 1975 to have a point differential of +100 or better through the first five games of a season. Six of those previous eight teams made the Super Bowl.

1: The Bills have the NFL’s best scoring offense (34.4 PPG) and scoring defense (allowing 12.8 PPG).

5: If Derrick Henry rushes for 100 yards in Week 6, he would be the first player since DeMarco Murray in 2014 to rush for 100 yards in five straight games.

7: The Titans have won seven of their past nine Monday Night Football games.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Cardinals (5)

Longest active losing streaks: Jaguars (20), Lions (9)

Kirk Cousins: Needs 232 passing yards to reach 30,000 for his career. He would be the 52nd player to reach the milestone.

Kickers: Missed 13 extra points in Week 5, a record in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Kickers are making 92.2% of their extra points this season, the worst mark since 1979 (91.3%).

Davante Adams: Needs one touchdown catch to tie Sterling Sharpe for third on the all-time Packers list with 65. Don Hutson (99) is first, and Jordy Nelson (69) is second.

Derrick Henry: Needs two rushing touchdowns to tie Eddie George for second on the all-time Titans/Oilers list with 64. Earl Campbell (73) holds the franchise record.

