By The Numbers: Raiders-Cowboys, Lions-Bears, Saints-Bills headline Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Thursday will bring a trifecta of tasty football treats.

The Thursday slate kicks off with Bears-Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET, before the Las Vegas Raiders head to AT&T stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Lastly, the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will both try to avenge losses on Sunday when they headline a Thanksgiving nighttime matchup.

Here are the numbers that make up the holiday matchups.

CHICAGO BEARS (3-7) at DETROIT LIONS (0-9-1)

12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Thursday marks the 19th meeting between the two teams on Thanksgiving Day and the third in the last four years. Chicago leads the series 10-8. The Bears defeated the Lions 24-14 in their first matchup this season (Week 4), and Chicago is 6-1 in its last seven games against Detroit. The Bears have won their last three Thanksgiving games, while the Lions have lost their last four Thanksgiving games.

0-6: The 11th month of the year has been an unlucky one for Chicago as of late. The Bears are now winless in their last six November outings dating back to 2020.

82: The Lions will take part in their 82nd Thanksgiving game on Thursday, the most of any franchise (42-37-2 record in 81 games).

2-18: Through Detroit's last 20 divisional games, the Lions are 2-18 and 0-4 this season.

31: Despite their lowly record, the Bears have one of the best pass-rushing attacks in the league. Their defensive troupe has gotten to the QB 31 times this season, which is tied with Minnesota for the league-high.

3: Should D’Andre Swift amass at least 100 rushing yards on Thursday, he'll become the first Lion to rush for 100+ yards since Barry Sanders in 1998. Swift set consecutive career-highs in each of his last two games (130 in Week 10; 136 in Week 11). That accomplishment made him the first Lion to register back-to-back 100+ yard rushing game since Kevin Jones did so in 2004.

287.9: Chicago doesn't possess the most imposing offensive regime. The Bears are averaging 287.9 yards a game, which is second-to-last in the NFL.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-5) at DALLAS COWBOYS (7-3)

4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The last time these two franchises went head-to-head was back in 2017 when Dallas eked out a 20-17 victory in Week 15. The Cowboys have won the previous two Thanksgiving matchups between the two squads, back in 2009 and 2013.

133.8: The two-headed monster that is Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has been chewing up yardage all season. The 'Boys have the fifth-best rushing offense league-wide at 133.8 yards per game. Las Vegas is 29th in rushing defense, with 132.1 yards allowed per contest.

1968: It's been quite a while since the Raiders have hoisted up a turkey in celebration of a Thanksgiving victory. The last time they won a Thanksgiving game: 1968. The squad has lost three straight Thanksgiving games.

57.9: Dak Prescott's passer rating in Dallas' last matchup against the Chiefs was the fifth-lowest he's ever posted. He also had two INTs and failed to throw a passing TD. It was the first time he'd done so since 2017.

32.2%: Dallas' defense is stout on third down. It has allowed first downs just 39 times on 121 attempts, which is the second-lowest rate in the NFL.

8: Micah Parsons is a sack merchant. He's already got eight this year and has gotten to the QB 5.5 times through his last three games. His eight sacks are tied with DeMarcus Ware for the third-most by a Cowboys rookie since sacks became a recorded stat in 1960.

BUFFALO BILLS (6-4) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-5)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bills and Saints since Week 10 of 2017 when the Bills won 47-10. Furthermore, New Orleans has won five straight against Buffalo, dating back to 2001. The Bills last defeated the Saints in 1998.

5-0: The Bills have been stellar following a loss as of late. The squad is 5-0 in its last five games after losing.

3: The number of consecutive starts in which Josh Allen has thrown an interception. It's the first time he's ever done so in his career.

3-0: Speaking of threes, the Saints have won all three of their Thanksgiving matchups. That's the most wins of any franchise on Thanksgiving without a loss.

0-3: However, the Saints have not won a game in the three starts that Trevor Siemian has made. The team's three-game losing streak is its longest since 2016.

2: The Bills rank second in both scoring offense (29.5 ppg) and scoring defense (17.6 ppg).

