By the Numbers: Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks face off in NFC West battle

Why wait until Sunday for meaningful NFL football?

Thursday night will feature one of the best games of Week 5, when the Los Angeles Rams visit Seattle to take on their NFC West rival Seahawks.

Both squads are coming off in-division tests, but with opposite results. Seattle traveled to San Francisco in Week 4 and emerged with a 28-21 win, while the Rams played host to Arizona and fell to the undefeated Cardinals, 37-20.

Needless to say, Thursday's game matters.

Here are the numbers that define the first matchup of the season between the Rams and Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams (3-1, -2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

8:20 p.m. ET on FOX – Thursday Night Football

Matchup: The Rams have won three of their last four games against the Seahawks, including a 30-20 win in the NFC wild-card round last season. Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 6-3 against Seattle, including the playoffs.

The Numbers

37: The Rams allowed 37 points to the Cardinals in Week 4, the most points they’ve allowed in a game since allowing 44 points to the Dallas Cowboys in a 44-21 loss in Week 15 of the 2019 season.

27th: Through four games this season, the Rams are 27th in total defense (allowing 396.8 total YPG), after finishing first last season (281.9 total YPG). They are also 25th in passing defense (273.3 YPG), 21st in rushing defense (123.5 YPG), and 18th in scoring defense (24.8 PPG).

5: Cooper Kupp is leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with five.

3: The Rams have allowed only three sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL.

50: A Rams win would be Sean McVay’s 50th win as Rams head coach. He currently has 46 regular-season wins and three playoff wins.

9-0: The Seahawks are 9-0 in their last nine Thursday games, including two wins against the Rams (2016 and 2019). Their last loss in a Thursday game was Week 7 of the 2012 season.

129.9: Russell Wilson is leading the NFL in passer rating at 129.9.

3: The Seahawks have not lost three straight home games since 2008. Currently, they've lost back-to-back home games: the 2021 NFC wild-card loss to the Rams and a Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

54: Bobby Wagner is leading the NFL in tackles with 54.

1: The Seahawks have committed the fewest turnovers in the NFL this season, sitting on one.

32nd: Seattle currently ranks last in the NFL in total defense (allowing 444.5 YPG), last in rushing defense (152.0 YPG) and 28th in passing defense (292.5 YPG).

9: Wilson is the only QB with nine or more passing touchdowns and zero interceptions this season, and Wilson has now played six straight regular-season games without throwing an INT (dating back to last season), the longest active streak in the NFL.

10: Wilson is 10 passing yards away from 35,000 for his career. He would be the 30th player in NFL history to reach 35,000+ career passing yards.

