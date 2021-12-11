National Football League By The Numbers: Cardinals-Rams, Bills-Bucs, Cowboys-WFT highlight Week 14 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are some mouth-watering matchups on tap for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Sunday's slate starts off with a big matchup on FOX between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team, followed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the afternoon.

Arguably the week's top matchup comes on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams head to Arizona to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a massive NFC West battle.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Week 14.

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-4) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Washington swept the season series 2-0 against the Cowboys in 2020, its first season sweep of Dallas since the 2012 season. WFT has not won three straight games against the Cowboys since defeating them in four straight games from 1986-1988.

7-1: Dak Prescott is 7-1 in eight career starts against Washington. He has completed 157-of-227 pass attempts (69.2%) for 1,866 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception.

5: Micah Parsons is the first rookie in Cowboys franchise history to record a sack in five straight games. He is the first rookie for any team to record a sack in five straight games since Joey Bosa (2016). With another sack in Week 14, Parsons would be the first rookie to record a sack in six straight games since 1999 (Jevon Kearse).

19: The Cowboys' defense has 19 interceptions this season, tied with the Patriots for the most in the NFL. In 2019 and 2020 combined, the Cowboys only had 17 interceptions. Trevon Diggs’ nine interceptions are the most in the NFL this season and are tied for third-most in a single season in Cowboys franchise history.

70%: Taylor Heinicke is the first quarterback in Washington franchise history to post a completion percentage above 70% in four straight games (min. 10 pass attempts per game).

4: Washington has a four-game winning streak for the second straight season. They have not won five straight games since the 2012 season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-10) at TENNESSEE TITANS (8-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Titans have won four straight matchups against the Jaguars, including a 37-19 Win in Week 5. The Titans are 8-1 in their last nine games against Jacksonville.

14: The Jaguars have lost 14 straight road games, the longest active road losing streak in the NFL (also longest in franchise history).

0-8: The Jaguars are 0-8 in their last eight divisional games, dating back to 2020. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. It would be the fourth straight season that the Jaguars missed the playoffs and 13th time in the last 14 seasons.

3: The Titans have lost two straight games. They have not lost three in a row since 2018.

5-0: The Titans are 5-0 in their last five games following a bye week.

13: Ryan Tannehill has thrown 13 interceptions this season, his most in a season since 2013 (on pace for a career-high 18 INTs). Tannehill threw 13 interceptions total in his first two seasons with the Titans (2019, 2020).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-8) at HOUSTON TEXANS (2-10)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Seahawks and Texans since 2017.

137: Bobby Wagner is leading the NFL in tackles (137).

149: Pete Carroll (149 career regular-season wins as a head coach) could become the 21st head coach in NFL history to reach 150-plus regular-season wins (116 with Seattle, 27 with New England, six with New York Jets).

32: The Texans rank 32nd in both scoring offense (13.7 PPG) and total offense (254.5 YPG).

-159: The Texans have the worst point differential (-159) in the NFL.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-6) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14 in Week 10 and are 7-1 in their last eight matchups against Las Vegas.

0-6: The Raiders are now 0-6 this season when Derek Carr is held below 300 passing yards. They are 6-0 when Carr has 300-plus passing yards.

16: The Raiders have been held to 16 points or fewer in four of their last five games (1-4).

5: The Chiefs have now had a five-game winning streak in every season under Andy Reid since 2013. They are the only team to have such a streak in every season since 2013.

9: With a win, the Chiefs will clinch their ninth straight winning season, which would tie the Seahawks for the longest active streak of winning seasons.

100: With a win, Andy Reid will become the first head coach in NFL history to win 100-plus regular-season games with two different franchises. Reid was 130-93-1 in regular-season games as the Eagles head coach. He is 99-41 in regular-season games as the Chiefs head coach.

11.2: During their five-game winning streak, the Chiefs have allowed only 11.2 points per game. They have held all five opponents to 17 points or fewer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-7) at NEW YORK JETS (3-9)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Saints and Jets since 2017.

5: The Saints have lost five straight games, the longest active losing streak in the NFL. They have not lost six straight games since 2005.

4: Taysom Hill threw four interceptions in Week 13, becoming the first Saints quarterback to do so since 2012 (Drew Brees).

11: The Jets will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. This would extend their playoff drought to 11 seasons, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. Their current 10-season playoff drought is already the longest active streak in the NFL

-130: The Jets have a -130 point differential in the first half of games this season, the worst in NFL.

ATLANTA FALCONS (5-7) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Panthers defeated the Falcons 19-13 in Week 8. They are seeking their first season sweep of Atlanta since the 2013 season.

-75: The Falcons have a -75 point differential in the fourth quarter this season, the worst in NFL.

1: Matt Ryan has thrown only one touchdown pass over his last four games combined, the fewest for any four-game stretch in his career.

27.7: The Falcons rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 27.7 PPG.

176.7: The Panthers rank second in passing defense, allowing 176.7 YPG.

0-10: The Panthers are 0-10 in their last 10 games with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, dating back to 2018.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-4) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Ravens have won four straight matchups against the Browns, including a 16-10 Win in Week 12. This is the first time since 1991 that a team will play back-to-back regular season games against the same opponent. The Browns played Ravens in Week 12, and then had a bye in Week 13.

1,765: The Browns and Ravens are tied for third in rushing offense. Both teams have exactly 1,765 rushing yards (147.1 YPG).

4: Lamar Jackson has thrown an interception in four straight games for the first time in his career.

-8: The Ravens’ -8 turnover differential is tied for 29th in the NFL.

50: Lamar Jackson needs 50 passing yards to become the second Ravens quarterback to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He would join Joe Flacco, the Ravens’ all-time leader, with 38,245.

0-4: The Browns were held to a season-low 40 rushing yards in their Week 12 loss to the Ravens. The Browns are 0-4 when held below 100 rushing yards this season.

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-5)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Giants and Chargers since 2017. The Chargers have won four straight matchups against the Giants, dating back to 2005.

10.7: The Giants have scored only 10.7 PPG over their last three games. They failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season in their Week 13 loss to Miami.

2: The Giants have scored only two touchdowns over their last three games.

300: Justin Herbert has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in seven games this season, the most in the NFL.

40: The Chargers have scored 40 or more points three times this season, their most 40-point games in a season since 2008.

DETROIT LIONS (1-10-1) at DENVER BRONCOS (6-6)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Lions and Broncos since 2019. The Lions rank 29th in scoring offense (16.9 PPG), while the Broncos rank third in scoring defense (allowing 18.2 PPG).

3,990: The Lions’ win in Week 13 was their first win in a game where Matthew Stafford did not start at quarterback since Week 17 of the 2010 season, when Shaun Hill started in the Lions’ 20-13 win over Minnesota. That was over the span of 3,990 days.

27.8%: The Broncos’ opponents have converted only 27.8% (5-for-18) of their fourth down conversion attempts this season, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

4: Patrick Surtain II has four interceptions this season, the most among rookies.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-6) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (7-5)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the 49ers and Bengals since 2019.

12.8: Jimmy Garoppolo leads the NFL in yards per completion (12.8).

4: Nick Bosa has recorded a sack in four straight games. He is the first 49ers player with a sack in four straight games since the 2012 season when Aldon Smith had one in seven straight games).

75.8%: The 49ers have scored a touchdown on 75.8% (25-for-33) of their red zone trips, the highest percentage in the NFL.

9: Joe Mixon has scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in nine straight games, tied with A.J. Green (2012) for the longest single-season streak in Bengals franchise history.

92.5: The Bengals rank fourth in rushing defense (92.5 YPG).

BUFFALO BILLS (7-5) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-3)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers since 2017. Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (3,771) and passing touchdowns (34), while the Bills have allowed the fewest passing yards (165.3 YPG) and passing touchdowns (eight) this season. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in scoring (31.4 PPG), while the Bills rank second in scoring defense (allowing 16.3 PPG).

33: The Bills have not had a 100-yard rusher in 33 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

4-0: The Bills have not lost back-to-back games this season. They are 4-0 following a Loss.

7-1: Since the start of 2020, the Buccaneers are 7-1 in non-conference games, including their victory in Super Bowl LV.

32-3: Tom Brady is 32-3 (.914) in 35 career starts against Buffalo, the most wins by a quarterback against one team in NFL history. He is 9-0 in his last nine starts against Buffalo, dating back to 2015.

CHICAGO BEARS (4-8) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Packers have won five straight matchups against the Bears and are going for their third consecutive season sweep of Chicago. Green Bay is 10-1 in its last 11 games against Chicago.

30: The Bears rank 30th in both total offense (298.8 YPG) and scoring offense (16.8 PPG). The Bears have not finished a season ranked 30th or worse in both categories since the 2004 Season, when they ranked 32nd in both.

33: The Bears have 33 sacks this season, third-most in the NFL.

22-5: Aaron Rodgers is 22-5 in 27 career starts against Chicago, including the playoffs. He is 11-2 against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

10-0: Rodgers is 10-0 in his last 10 primetime starts.

35: Matt LaFleur’s 35 regular-season wins as head coach are the third-most in NFL history in a coach’s first three seasons, behind only Jim Harbaugh (36) and George Seifert (38).

0-4: The Packers are 0-4 in their last four games following a bye week.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-4) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-2)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20 in Week 4, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Rams and giving Sean McVay his first loss against Arizona. McVay was previously 8-0 against the Cardinals.

5: With a win, the Rams will clinch their fifth straight winning season. They have had a winning record in all four full seasons under McVay.

1: Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,366), and receiving touchdowns (11). Kupp has already set career-highs in all three categories. He is the first player in NFL history with 100-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving touchdowns through his team’s first 12 games.

6.2: The Rams lead the NFL in yards per offensive play (6.2).

2015: The Cardinals clinch a playoff berth with a win. It would be their first playoff appearance since 2015.

30: The Cardinals have scored at least 30 points in eight games this season, the most in the NFL.

112.2: Kyler Murray leads the NFL in passer rating (112.2) and completion percentage (72.7%).

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: New England Patriots (seven games)

Longest active losing streak: New Orleans Saints (five games)

