NFL By The Numbers: Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Rams highlight Week 18

The final Sunday of the NFL 's inaugural 18-week regular season will feature a handful of teams still aiming to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Here are the numbers that define the Week 18 Sunday slate.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-9)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Browns defeated the Bengals 41-16 in Week 9 and are seeking their second straight season sweep of Cincinnati. The Browns are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Bengals.

971: Joe Burrow has 971 passing yards in his last two games, the second-most in a two-game span in NFL history behind Dak Prescott (974 passing yards in Weeks 3-4 of the 2020 season).

400: Burrow is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to record 400-plus passing yards and four-plus passing touchdowns in back-to-back games.

34: Burrow has 4,611 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns this season, both Bengals single-season franchise records.

11: Ja’Marr Chase has 1,429 receiving yards this season, the most by a rookie in NFL history, and is just 11 yards shy of Chad Johnson’s 2007 Bengals record of 1,440 receiving yards.

200: Chase is the first rookie in NFL history to record 200-plus receiving yards in multiple games. His 266 receiving yards in Week 17 set a new single-game rookie record, breaking Jerry Butler’s record of 255 yards in 1979.

27.8: The Bengals rank fifth in scoring offense (27.8 PPG). The last time the Bengals finished a season ranked in the top five of scoring offense was 2005, when they were fourth.

14.9: The Browns are scoring only 14.9 PPG over their last seven games, going 2-5 in that time.

4: The Browns rank fourth in rushing offense, allowing 141.6 rushing YPG.

319.6: The Browns rank sixth in total defense, allowing 319.6 total YPG. They have not finished a season ranked sixth or better in total defense since 1988 (finished 6th).

CHICAGO BEARS (6-10) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Vikings most recently defeated the Bears 17-9 in Week 15.

18: Robert Quinn has 18.0 sacks this season, the most single-season sacks in Bears franchise history and the second-most in the NFL. With his sack in Week 17, Quinn now has recorded 100.5 career sacks, becoming the sixth active player to reach 100-plus career sacks.

189.1: The Bears rank third in passing defense, allowing 189.1 passing yards per game.

10: With a loss, the Vikings would have 10 losses in a season for the first time since 2013 and first under head coach Mike Zimmer.

1,509: Justin Jefferson has 1,509 receiving yards this season, the second-most in the NFL and the second-most single-season receiving yards in Vikings franchise history behind Randy Moss' 1,632 receiving yards in 2003.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-3) at DETROIT LIONS (2-13-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17 in Week 2, and have won five straight matchups against Detroit.

39: Matt LaFleur’s 39 regular-season wins are the most in NFL history by a head coach in their first three seasons.

1: The Packers have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. It is the first time in franchise history that the Packers have earned the No. 1 seed in back-to-back seasons.

111.1: Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating with 111.1. He also led the league in 2020 with a 121.5 passer rating.

16:0: Rodgers' passing touchdown-to-interception ratio against the NFC North this season.

117: Davante Adams' number of receptions this season, good for second-most in the NFL and the most in a single season in Packers franchise history. With 1,498 receiving yards, Adams is just 21 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s single-season franchise record of 1,519 receiving yards in 2014.

10: The Packers have committed only 10 turnovers this season, the fewest in the NFL, and are tied for first in turnover differential at +16. Green Bay also committed the fewest turnovers (11) in 2020.

8: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first rookie in NFL history to record eight-plus receptions in five straight games.

803: St. Brown’s 82 receptions are the most by a rookie in Lions franchise history, and his 803 receiving yards are just 14 shy of the Lions rookie record set by Roy Williams (817 receiving yards) in 2004.

3-19: The Lions' record in their last 22 divisional games, including 1-4 this season.

30: The Lions rank 30th in scoring defense, allowing 27.3 PPG.

2: The Lions have clinched a top-two pick in the 2022 draft. Detroit has not had a top-two draft pick since the 2010 NFL Draft when they selected Ndamukong Suh with the second overall pick.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-10) at NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Washington defeated the Giants 30-29 in Week 2, snapping a five-game losing streak to New York.

28: WFT ranks 28th in scoring defense, allowing 26.7 PPG, after ranking fourth in 2020 (allowed 20.6 PPG).

33: WFT has allowed 33 passing touchdowns this season, the most in the NFL.

70: Taylor Heinicke has posted a completion percentage above 70% in seven games this season, the second-most in a single season by a WFT QB.

31: The Giants rank 31st in scoring offense (15.7 PPG) and 31st in total offense (293.9 total YPG), after finishing 31st in both categories in 2020.

10: The Giants have been held to 10 points or fewer in three straight games for the first time since 2004.

6: Mike Glennon has thrown an interception in six straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.

18.4: During their five-game losing streak, the Giants have been outscored by an average of 18.4 points.

45.9: The Giants have scored a touchdown on only 45.9% (17-of-37) of their red-zone trips, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-14)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Colts defeated the Jaguars 23-17 in Week 10 and are seeking their first season sweep of Jacksonville since 2014. The Colts are 0-6 in their last six games at the Jaguars, including one "road" game played in London in 2016, and have not won in Jacksonville since 2014.

3: The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win. It would be back-to-back playoff appearances for Indianapolis and the Colts' third playoff appearance in four seasons under Frank Reich.

1,734: The number of rushing yards Jonathan Taylor has this season, good for most in the NFL and the most single-season rushing yards in Colts franchise history.

18: Taylor’s league-leading 18 rushing TDs and 20 total TDs are also Colts single-season records.

6: Carson Wentz has only thrown six interceptions this season, the lowest 16-game total of his career

33: The Colts are tied for first in both takeaways (33) and in turnover differential (+16).

8: The Jaguars have lost eight straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

17: Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in Week 17, his third game with three-plus INTs this season (most in NFL). His 17 INTs this season are also the most in the NFL.

1: The Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, after selecting Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The last team to pick first in back-to-back drafts was the Browns, who selected Myles Garrett first overall in 2017, followed by Baker Mayfield first overall in 2018.

227: The Jaguars’ 227 points scored this season is their lowest 16-game point total in franchise history.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Steelers defeated the Ravens 20-19 in Week 13 and are seeking their second straight season sweep of Baltimore. The Steelers have won three straight games against the Ravens. They have not won four straight against the Ravens since defeating them five straight times from 2001-2003.

0-4: The Steelers' record in their last four road games. They have allowed 38.5 PPG in those four games.

246: This could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game. He boasts a 164-81-1 record in 246 regular-season starts.

135: Mike Tomlin and Big Ben have won 135 regular-season games as a head coach/QB duo, tied with Sean Payton and Drew Brees for the second-most in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick and Tom Brady with 219.

21.5: T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 21.5 sacks, the fifth-most single-season sacks in NFL history and only one shy of Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5 sacks in 2001.

1,172: Najee Harris has 1,172 rushing yards on the season, the most among rookies and the most by a rookie in Steelers franchise history.

18: The Steelers have clinched their 18th consecutive season without a losing record, the third-longest streak in NFL history behind the Cowboys (21 straight seasons from 1965-1985) and the Patriots (19 straight seasons from 2001-2019).

52: The Steelers lead the NFL in sacks with 52. Their nine sacks against Cleveland in Week 17 were their most in a single game since 2001.

5: The Ravens have lost five straight games for the first time under John Harbaugh and for the first time since 2007. The Ravens are the first team since the 1995 Raiders to lose five straight games after starting a season 8-3. Four of the Ravens’ five losses have come by two points or fewer (three losses by only one point).

84.8: The Ravens rank first in rushing defense, allowing 84.8 rushing YPG, but rank 32nd in passing defense, allowing 281.7 passing YPG.

1,276: The number of receiving yards Mark Andrews has this season, the most single-season receiving yards in Ravens franchise history. Andrews (99 receptions) is just four receptions shy of the Ravens’ single-season record held by Derrick Mason (103 receptions in 2007).

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) at HOUSTON TEXANS (4-12)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Texans defeated the Titans 22-13 in Week 11, snapping a three-game losing streak to Tennessee.

9.8: Tennessee is allowing only 9.8 PPG over their last four games, going 3-1 in that time.

10-2: The Titans' record in their last 12 divisional games.

937: The Titans designated Derrick Henry to return off injured reserve this week. Despite playing only eight games, Henry still ranks sixth in rushing yards this season with 937.

12: The Texans have 12 losses in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

32: The Texans rank 32nd in both total offense (273.4 total YPG) and rushing defense, allowing 143.4 rushing YPG.

3: The Texans currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2022 Draft. They have not picked in the top three since selecting Jadeveon Clowney with the third overall pick in the 2014 Draft.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) at ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Falcons defeated the Saints 27-25 in Week 9 and are seeking their first season sweep of New Orleans since 2016.

34.3: The Saints have converted only 34.3% (70-of-204) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

300: If Taysom Hill does not reach 300 passing yards in Week 18, the Saints will have gone the entire 2021 season without a single 300-yard passer. Drew Brees had at least three games with 300-plus passing yards in each of his 15 seasons with the Saints.

4: The Saints rank fourth in scoring defense, allowing 19.7 PPG. On the other side, they rank 29th in total offense with 300.5 total YPG. New Orleans has never finished worse than 12th in total offense under Sean Payton (since 2006).

1,018: The number of receiving yards Kyle Pitts has this season, the second-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end behind Mike Ditka's 1,076 receiving yards in 1961.

4: The Falcons have clinched their fourth straight losing season. It is their first time posting four straight losing seasons since they had eight straight losing seasons from 1983-1990.

17: The Falcons' 17 sacks on the season are the fewest in the NFL. No other team has less than 26 sacks.

234.5: Matt Ryan is averaging only 234.5 passing yards per game this season, his lowest average since 2010 (231.6 passing YPG).

29: The Falcons rank 29th in scoring defense, allowing 26.8 PPG.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4),

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10 in Week 10 and have won five straight matchups against Los Angeles.

878: Elijah Mitchell has 878 rushing yards this season, the most by a rookie in 49ers franchise history.

68: The 49ers have scored a touchdown on 68.0% (34-of-50) of their red-zone trips this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

6: Deebo Samuel (seven rushing TDs, six receiving TDs) is the second player in 49ers franchise history to score six-plus rushing and six-plus receiving touchdowns in a single season behind Roger Craig (nine rushing TDs, six receiving TDs) in 1985.

243: Matthew Stafford (49,757 career passing yards) needs 243 yards to become the 12th QB in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards and would become the fifth active QB to reach the milestone.

100: Aaron Donald needs just two sacks to become the seventh active player to reach 100-plus career sacks.

138: Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (138), receiving yards (1,829) and receiving touchdowns (15). His 138 receptions are the third-most in a single season in NFL history and are 11 receptions shy of Michael Thomas’ single-season record of 149 in 2019. Kupp’s 1,829 receiving yards are the fifth-most in a single season in NFL history and are 135 receiving yards shy of Calvin Johnson’s single-season record (1,964 in 2012).

NEW YORK JETS (4-12) at BUFFALO BILLS (10-6)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bills defeated the Jets 45-17 in Week 10 and are seeking their second straight season sweep of New York.

477: The number of points the Jets have allowed this season, the most in a season in franchise history.

4: Zach Wilson has not thrown an interception in four straight starts, after throwing at least one INT in seven of his first eight starts.

3: The Bills rank third in scoring offense (28.5 PPG) and second in scoring defense (allowing 17.4 PPG). They are the only team in the top three of both categories this season.

10: The Bills have won 10-plus games in three straight seasons for the first time since posting four straight 10-win seasons from 1990-1993.

60: Josh Allen will be making his 60th regular-season start. He boasts a 38-21 (.644) record in his 59 previous starts.

177: The Bills have the best point differential (+177) in the NFL. Buffalo has never finished a season with the best point differential since joining the NFL in 1970.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 17-16 in Week 1 and have not won three straight matchups against N.E. for the first time since defeating them five straight times from 1999-2001.

70: Mac Jones has posted a completion percentage of 70% or better in nine games this season, tied with Prescott (2016) for the most by a rookie in NFL history. Jones has thrown 21 passing TDs this season, the most by a Patriots rookie since New England joined the NFL in 1970.

16.9: The Patriots rank first in scoring defense, allowing 16.9 PPG.

5: With their elimination in Week 17, Miami will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season and the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.

99: Jaylen Waddle's 99 receptions this season are the second-most by a rookie in NFL history behind Anquan Boldin (101 receptions in 2003). With one more catch, Waddle can become just the second Dolphins player to record 100-plus receptions in a single season, joining Jarvis Landry (twice, 2015 and 2017).

31: The Dolphins rank 31st in rushing offense (85.8 rushing YPG).

5: The Dolphins have won five straight home games. They have not won six straight home games in a single season since 1998.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (6-10) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 23-13 in Week 11 and are seeking their first season sweep of Seattle since 2009.

112: Russell Wilson has now won 112 games (including the playoffs), tied with Peyton Manning for the most wins by a QB in their first 10 seasons.

12:2: Wilson's passing touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last six starts.

20.5: The Cardinals rank fifth in scoring defense, allowing 20.5 PPG.

3: Antoine Wesley has three receiving touchdowns over his last two games after entering Week 16 with zero career receiving TDs.

69: Kyler Murray’s 69% completion percentage this season, good for the third-highest in the NFL, is the highest single-season completion percentage in Cardinals franchise history (minimum 150 pass attempts).

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-11) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (12-4)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 32-6 in Week 16 and have won three straight matchups against Carolina for only the second time in franchise history. Tampa Bay has never beaten Carolina four straight times (42 matchups all-time).

0: Sam Darnold is expected to start again in Week 18. He has zero passing TDs and five INTs in his last four starts.

13.7: The Panthers are scoring only 13.7 points per game during their six-game losing streak.

11: The Panthers are just the third team in NFL history to lose 11 games in a season after starting 3-0, joining the 2001 San Diego Chargers and 2012 Cardinals (both finished 5-11).

10: Brady (4,990 passing yards this season) needs just 10 more yards to become just the second QB in NFL history to record 5,000-plus passing yards in multiple seasons (also reached 5,000 in 2011).

456: Brady leads the league in completions (456), passing yards (4,990) and passing touchdowns (40). At 44 years old, Brady would be the oldest player in NFL history to lead any of those three categories.

13: With a win, the Buccaneers would set a new franchise record for single-season wins with 13.

31: Rob Gronkowski had 115 receiving yards in Week 17, his 31st career game with 100-plus receiving yards. He is now tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14 in Week 4 and are seeking their first season sweep of Las Vegas since 2018. The winner of this game will clinch a playoff berth.

2018: With a win, the Chargers would clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 and only their second playoff berth since 2014.

7: Austin Ekeler (11 rushing TDs, seven receiving TDs) is the only player with seven-plus rushing and receiving TDs this season. He is also the first player in Chargers franchise history to score seven of each.

1,413: Justin Herbert leads the league in fourth-quarter passing yards (1,413) and fourth-quarter passing touchdowns (12).

35: Herbert’s 35 passing touchdowns this season are a Chargers single-season record and his 4,631 passing yards are 171 yards shy of the Chargers single-season passing yards record held by Dan Fouts (4,802 yards in 1981).

100: With 100 receptions this season, Keenan Allen is now the only player to record 100-plus receptions in each of the last three seasons.

387.1: The Chargers rank fourth in total offense (387.1 total YPG). They are scoring 33.8 PPG over their last five games.

99: Hunter Renfrow's 99 receptions this season are the third-most in a single season in Raiders franchise history. Renfrow would be the third Raiders player to reach 100-plus receptions in a season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997) and Darren Waller (107 receptions in 2020).

4,618: Derek Carr has 4,618 passing yards this season, the second-most single-season passing yards in Raiders franchise history behind Rich Gannon's 4,689 passing yards in 2002.

79.5: The Raiders have allowed their opponents to score a touchdown on 79.5% (31-of-39) of their red-zone trips this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest Active Winning Streak: Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams — 5 Games

Longest Active Losing Streak: Jacksonville Jaguars — 8 Games

