Buffalo Bills: Von Miller guarantees return from torn ACL no later than Week 6

Von Miller's season-ending torn ACL was a crushing blow for the Buffalo Bills last season. When will the 34-year-old Miller return to play?

While he didn't rule out playing in the opening weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Miller ensured the Buffalo press corps Tuesday that his return will come no later than the Bills' Week 6 home matchup against the New York Giants.

"I guarantee you it won’t be any later than that [Week 6]," Miller said.

Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal with $51.4 million guaranteed last offseason. Prior to hurting his knee in Week 12, Miller totaled eight sacks, 21 combined tackles and one forced fumble across 11 games. Second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau and third-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa were respectable in Miller's absence, finishing the season with a combined 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Prior to signing with the Bills last year, Miller spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos (2011-21), whom he won Super Bowl L with, before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season; he went on to win Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Miller is an eight-time NFL Pro Bowler, has earned All-Pro honors three times and was also the 2011 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also 19th in NFL history in all-time sacks (123.5). Bills legend Bruce Smith is the all-time NFL sacks leader with 200.

Buffalo went 13-3 last season, winning the AFC East for the third consecutive season. With that said, they were eliminated in the AFC divisional round for a second consecutive season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals at home, 27-10.

