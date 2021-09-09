National Football League
Buffalo Bills top Cleveland Browns for ultimate NFL fan supremacy

1 hour ago

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns enter the 2021 NFL season as two prime contenders to reach the Super Bowl from the AFC.

They've already faced off for bragging rights, with the two fan bases pushing their franchises to the championship round of the FOX Sports Ultimate NFL Fan Bracket.

And with 177,000 votes, the Bills Mafia emerged as the top dogs.

Neither team's path to the final was easy, with both the Browns and the Bills having to dethrone some of the most iconic franchises and biggest fan bases in the NFL to reach this point.

The Bills had to defeat the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers in consecutive rounds to reach the final, while the Browns had to overcome the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos to arrive at this point.

Despite the seemingly steep competition, neither fan base really faced much of a challenge in the voting. The Bills defeated the Bears in the quarterfinal with a whopping 71.5% of the vote before vanquishing the Steelers with 55.6% of the fan vote.

The Browns won by even larger margins over the 49ers and Broncos. 

They defeated the 49ers with 62.8% of the fan vote in the quarterfinals before securing 59.3% of the vote against the Broncos to cruise into the final round.

With the victory announced Thursday, the Bills fan base defended their 2020 Ultimate NFL Fan Bracket title, perhaps proving themselves to be the best fans and most loyal followers in the NFL.

For the Browns fan base, this marks their first time finishing as the runners-up. In 2019, Cleveland won the final against the Tennessee Titans

And now, let the NFL season begin!

