Bucs Outlast Giants In Final Minute

It wasn't easy or pretty, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants, 25-23, to advance to 6-2 on the season and move into first place in the NFC South.

The game came down to the final minute, as the Giants scored the would-be tying touchdown ...

... but came up short on the subsequent two-point conversion, amid some controversy about whether there was pass interference.

Here are 3 takeaways from this Monday Night Football matchup.

1. A tale of two halves

In the first half against the Giants, the Buccaneers looked like a shell of the team that had won five of its last six games to build a 5-2 record coming into Monday.

The Tampa Bay defense surrendered two touchdowns to the Giants through the first two quarters, while the Bucs offense produced its worst first half performance in nearly two seasons, failing to score a touchdown.

In the second half, the script flipped in favor of the Buccaneers.

After trailing 14-6, the Buccaneers defense stepped up, holding the Giants to nine second half points, while the offense showed why it's second in scoring in the NFL with 31.7 points per game.

Brady tossed two touchdown passes, one of which went to Mike Evans for his seventh of the season, and another to Rob Gronkowski for his third.

The touchdown from Brady to Gronkowski made the passing duo the second most prolific in NFL history.

2. Turnovers plague Daniel Jones

Coming into the Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers, Daniel Jones had been notorious for turning the ball over.

Over the last two seasons, his 34 turnovers were second to only Jameis Winston's 35 – and had him in some less-than-stellar historical comapny.

Tonight, he moved ahead of Winston with two more interceptions.

Jones has now committed at least one turnover in 20 of his 21 career games played and now in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

3. Unsung hero

While Brady will get all of the headlines offensively, the Bucs defense held the Giants in check to give the Tampa Bay offense a chance to come back.

And the unsung hero for tonight was Ndamukong Suh.

The veteran defensive lineman recorded a sack and five quarterback hits to make Jones uncomfortable in the pocket, helping cause the two interceptions from the Giants quarterback.

Suh now has four sacks on the season, 1.5 more than his entire 2019 output.

The Buccaneers defense has been one of the league's best this season, and Suh's dominant play in the trenches is a big reason why.

