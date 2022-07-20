Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers sign Kyle Rudolph in post-Gronk era 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears Kyle Rudolph will be at least part of the equation when it comes to replacing Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

Reports surfaced late Wednesday night that the veteran tight end had signed a one-year deal with the Bucs, after "Gronk" reiterated that his playing career is done this week — despite what his girlfriend believes.

Rudolph, 32, spent last season with the New York Giants, and prior to that, he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings (2012, 2017).

While Rudolph has been productive over the course of his 11-year career, his statistical output doesn't come close to that of Gronkowski's.

Even last season, which proved to be Gronkowski's final season, nearly matched the output of Rudolph's best season. In 2016-17, Rudolph caught 83 passes for 840 yards and seven scores. In 2021-22, Gronkowski caught 55 balls for 802 yards and six scores.

Gronkowski's best individual year occurred in 2011-12, when he caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards and 17 scores.

Rudolph — who tallied 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown in 16 games last season (13 starts) — has never had a 1,000-yard receiving season. Gronkowski has had four.

