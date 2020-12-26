National Football League
National Football League

Brady, Bucs Wax Lions in Detroit

1 hour ago

Tom Brady was benched after halftime on Saturday, but it wasn't due to injury. 

It was due to insult. 

Tampa Bay put a beatdown on the Lions in Detroit on Saturday, with Brady's services only being needed for a single half. 

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday's blowout at Ford Field.

1. Vintage Brady makes an appearance

The Tom Brady of Saturday looked like the Tom Brady of old. 

The 43 year-old Brady went medieval on Detroit in the first half, so much so that 30 minutes of play was all that was required of the GOAT. 

Brady finished the first half – and subsequently, the game – with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, the third time in his career that he's accomplished the feat. 

In the process of Brady's dominance, he broke a Tampa Bay franchise record in his first season with the Buccaneers, and still has a game left to stretch the record, assuming he plays in Week 17.

Brady might not see the field next weekend however, considering the Bucs locked up their first playoff berth since 2007, looking to secure their first playoff win since their Super Bowl XXXVII victory on Jan. 26, 2003. 

Predictably, Brady's performance had Twitter buzzing. 

2. Peaking at the right time

Don't look now, but Tampa Bay is hitting its stride, with the postseason on the horizon. 

The Bucs have now won three in a row – after losing by a combined six points to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 11 and 12, respectively – and are outscoring opponents over the past three weeks by 18.7 points per game. 

Tampa Bay allowed 27 points to the Atlanta Falcons last week, but in Week 14, they allowed just 14 points to a Minnesota offense that is averaging 26.2 points per game this season. 

And on Saturday, the Bucs defense gave up a mere seven points to Detroit, even though the Lions lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to injury after just one offensive series. 

Brady wasn't the only one breaking records for the Buccaneers on Saturday, with superstar wide receiver Mike Evans further etching his name into the Tampa Bay history books.

In addition, for the second consecutive week, Antonio Brown caught a touchdown, and lastly, as if the Bucs needed any more offensive reinforcements, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert finished the game 9-of-15 for 143 yards and two passing scores. 

Watch out, NFL. 

The Bucs appear to be back.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Truth Be Told...

Truth Be Told...
Mike Zimmer's opinion on his defense after Saturday's loss to the Saints turned heads. But was he simply stating facts?
7 hours ago
National Football League

Kamara Runs Wild Against Vikings

Kamara Runs Wild Against Vikings
The Saints' Alvin Kamara ran straight into the record books in New Orleans' Christmas win over the Vikings.
21 hours ago
National Football League

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepless in Seattle
An up-and-down year for the Seahawks has caused plenty of restless nights, for fans and bettors alike, Jason McIntyre writes.
1 day ago
National Football League

One Last Run For Drew Brees & The Saints?

One Last Run For Drew Brees & The Saints?
Drew Brees feels he has a point to prove, but with a plethora of injuries, many are questioning whether he can actually prove it.
1 day ago
National Football League

Super Bowl Showdown?

Super Bowl Showdown?
Before he lines up his three best picks for Week 16, Geoff Schwartz finds the value on Super Bowl futures as the playoffs loom.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks