National Football League Bills place Micah Hyde on season-ending IR due to neck injury 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills placed starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday because of a neck injury.

The player’s agent, Jack Bechta, first announced the pending move on Twitter earlier in the day, and wrote he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde also posted a message on his account, thanking fans for the love and support they’ve shown him and his family by calling it "truly unreal."

Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.

The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start.

Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL’s top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.