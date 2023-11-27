Bengals QB Joe Burrow has right wrist surgery, expected to make full recovery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.
"The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery," the Bengals said in a statement.
Burrow was lost for the season when he injured his wrist during a 34-20 loss at Baltimore on Nov. 16. Backup Jake Browning started in his place Sunday as the Bengals lost their third game in a row, 16-10 to the Steelers.
The team didn't disclose where Burrow had surgery, but it said he was returning to Cincinnati to begin the recovery and rehab process.
The franchise quarterback was forced to miss training camp with a strained calf muscle that limited his mobility early in the season.
Browning is expected to start Monday night when the Bengals (5-6) visit Jacksonville.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
