Bears signing former Titans G Nate Davis to 3-year, $30M deal

The Tennessee Titans are losing their right guard, Nate Davis, who is signing a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The contract comes in at $30 million, with $19.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network.

Davis, a former third-round pick of the Titans in 2019, spent four years as a starter.

He was one of 29 free agents contracts that the Titans had to consider this offseason. Tennessee is estimated to be $12.5 million below cap space and is expected to have six draft picks including the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Davis is ranked No. 50 in the FOX Sports top 50 NFL free agents list.

Davis is an improving guard who played well last season for Tennessee, but he missed five games with injuries. He's only 26, but those injuries could keep his cost down.





