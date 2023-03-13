Bears signing former Titans G Nate Davis to 3-year, $30M deal
The Tennessee Titans are losing their right guard, Nate Davis, who is signing a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.
The contract comes in at $30 million, with $19.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network.
Davis, a former third-round pick of the Titans in 2019, spent four years as a starter.
He was one of 29 free agents contracts that the Titans had to consider this offseason. Tennessee is estimated to be $12.5 million below cap space and is expected to have six draft picks including the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Davis is ranked No. 50 in the FOX Sports top 50 NFL free agents list.
Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
Davis is an improving guard who played well last season for Tennessee, but he missed five games with injuries. He's only 26, but those injuries could keep his cost down.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love
- Daniel Jones must make good on Giants' huge investment
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: ‘He elevated me.’
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?