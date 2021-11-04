National Football League Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and three other NFL stars under duress for Week 9 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Being on Chris Broussard 's "Under Duress" list "is not an insult –– it is an inspiration."

That is what the "First Things First," host had to say Thursday when revealing his latest list heading into Week 9.

Here are the five NFL players Broussard believes are facing the most heat. We'll see who responds to the challenge.

5. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The outlook: Wilson won't take the field in Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts (live on FOX, 8:20 p.m. ET) due to a knee injury. Even so, there is pressure building on the rookie after Mike White stepped in a week ago and put on a fireworks show in his first career start.

In a 34-31 stunner against the Cincinnati Bengals, White cracked the 400-yard mark with three touchdowns and a completion percentage of 82.25, registering a passer rating of 107.9. It's a small sample, and he did have two interceptions, but it could get interesting in New York if White somehow keeps putting up those kinds of numbers.

Broussard's thoughts: "Boy oh boy, is he under duress. There is a Hall of Famer — literally — going for his job. OK, maybe not a gold jacket Hall of Famer, but Mike White's jersey and football are in the Hall of Fame! Yes, they are displayed in Canton. … If White goes out and is tremendous against Indianapolis this weekend, we have a full-blown QB controversy in New York."

4. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

The outlook: For decades, the Ravens have been synonymous with the word "defense," outside of an odd year here or there. Is this year one of those years? The Ravens finished second in the league with 18.9 points allowed per game in 2020 but are allowing 23.4 per game this season, which puts them 17th in the league. Humphrey isn't the only culprit, but the back-to-back Pro Bowl corner isn't doing much to help matters.

When opposing QBs are targeting Humphrey, he is allowing a 104.3 passer rating — the worst mark of his career. Against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, Humphrey was cooked by rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Humphrey admitted, "I lost that matchup," via SI.com. Coming off a bye week, the Ravens' defense will need to rebound.

Broussard's thoughts: "This could've been the entire Ravens defense because they're shockingly 25th in the league in defense. But the pass defense is what's really atrocious. They're dead last in pass defense, giving up 269 yards a game. Marlon Humphrey, the cornerback, is a two-time Pro Bowler … and he has kind of become emblematic of their issues."

3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The outlook: After seeming to walk on water through the first month of the season, Herbert has had back-to-back clunkers for the Chargers. Through the first five weeks, Herbert had 13 touchdowns, three interceptions and averaged a 67.2% completion rate, 315.2 yards per game and a 104.7 passer rating. Not to mention, the Chargers went 4-1 over that stretch.

In Weeks 6 and 8, with the bye sandwiched in the middle, those numbers dropped considerably in a pair of losses. In his past two games, he has three TDs and three INTs, with an average completion rate of 54.1%, 209 yards per game and a 67.3 passer rating.

Broussard's thoughts: "It was all good three weeks ago, but it ain't all good now. … He's gotta bounce back. He is under duress."

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: The Chiefs survived a scare Monday night, edging past the 2-6 New York Giants 20-17. Mahomes had yet another interception in that game, his seventh straight contest throwing a pick, bringing his total for the season up to 10 through eight games. Now, he heads into a blockbuster showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 (live on FOX, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET).

Initially billed as a battle of MVP-winners, the Packers won't have Aaron Rodgers under center after he tested positive for COVID-19. That's bad news from a buzz perspective, but it's a big opportunity for Mahomes & Co. to take down an NFC juggernaut without their most important player. However, if they struggle, it could mean more alarm bells in Kansas City.

Broussard's thoughts: "We know they're coming off an uninspiring and unimpressive victory over the New York Giants. These next three weeks could very well determine their season. … There is absolutely no excuse, none whatsoever, for a healthy Chiefs team to lose to Green Bay. None."

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: The Browns soap opera took another turn in recent weeks, with Odell Beckham Jr. drama bubbling over around Tuesday's trade deadline. OBJ's father took to social media to call out Mayfield for the wideout's lack of production, which was sure to ruffle a few feathers in Cleveland, as Beckham has been excused from Browns practice since. Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six starts this season.

From Mayfield's perspective, the OBJ issues compound a rough season for the quarterback. He is winless in his past three starts and is dealing with some injuries, too. With his Browns at 4-4 and last in the AFC North, Sunday's upcoming game against the Bengals could dictate whether he can turn the season around or if it's destined for mediocrity.

Broussard's thoughts: "Now you add on the blunder reel that [Odell Beckham Sr.] put out there and now about 700,000 people have watched it? And it made Baker look like a dunce? Like he couldn't throw the football? Like he couldn't find the open man? All of that is putting the duress on Baker. Not to mention, they need a W."

