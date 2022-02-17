National Football League Mayfield, Jackson, Rodgers under duress heading into offseason 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The pressure is officially on for 2022.

Even though the Rams just had their parade on Wednesday, Chris Broussard is already looking ahead to next NFL season, laying out the five players he believes are under the pressure heading into the offseason, which he revealed on "First Things First."

Let's dive into Broussard's list.

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

The outlook: For the second consecutive year, the NFC hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season — and once again, it was not the Green Bay Packers. After claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs each of the last two seasons, Rodgers and the Packers have failed to reach the Super Bowl. His individual accolades continue to mount, winning his second consecutive MVP award, but he still only has one championship to show for his efforts.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is an odd situation for Aaron Rodgers because he won his second straight MVP, his fourth overall, and yet his reputation diminished a little bit because of yet another playoff failure. I think he will stay in Green Bay, but if he does go somewhere else, wherever he goes, the pressure is on him to win a Super Bowl."

4. Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins

The outlook: The Dolphins have won 19 games over the course of the last two seasons, but have yet to break through for a postseason appearance. That falls squarely on the shoulders of Tagovailoa, whether it's fair or not. He has yet to throw for 3,000 yards or 20 passing touchdowns in either of his first two seasons, and with Brian Flores out as head coach, Tagovailoa could be the next to get the boot if he has an underwhelming third season.

Broussard's thoughts: "Brian Flores is gone, and Tagovailoa is in his third year. It's been kind of up and down so far. Mike McDaniels, the new coach, has done nothing but sing his praises about how good of a fit he is in McDaniels' offense and all that. This might be the first year that [Tua] has the full belief and support of the coaching staff, and the organization. Two of his draft mates, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, have already proven that they are franchise guys. This is a year for Tua to prove that he is a franchise quarterback, or maybe he is just a backup."

3. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The outlook: To put it simply, it's ugly in Arizona. After a quick playoff exit at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, stories have started to leak out about Murray's leadership skills and a disconnect with the team. Though the Cardinals have improved each year under Kingsbury and Murray, they have still sputtered in the second half of each of the last two seasons.

Broussard's thoughts: "We know about the controversy that's going on now, so there's that to deal with that puts both of them under the microscope. But individually, they've both improved the team every year that they've been there. But Kingsbury, yet again, had his team in free-fall at the end of the year. This is a pattern that dates all the way back to his college days. So, if they do it again next season, we're all wondering what in the world will happen?"

2. Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens

The outlook: For the first time in his career, Jackson was not able to get the Ravens to the playoffs after suffering an ankle injury toward the end of the season. It has been two seasons since he won MVP honors, and though he has still been electrifying, he hasn't quite been the same dominant player he was in 2020.

Broussard's thoughts: "We know he suffered the first serious injury of his career, missing five games with the ankle injury. But beyond that, his play has declined. Ever since he won the MVP a few years ago, every year: touchdowns down, interceptions up, passer rating down. Even rushing, he hasn't rushed for as many yards per game, and so Lamar's gotta prove again that he's that guy."

1. Baker Mayfield QB Cleveland Browns

The outlook: It's not good for Mayfield these days. After missing the playoffs in 2021 — throwing for less than 20 touchdown passes and watching former teammate OBJ win the Super Bowl win with the Rams — it's all on Baker in 2022. He doesn't have a contract extension yet with the Browns, and if he bombs in 2022, he could be on his way out of Ohio.

Broussard's thoughts: "In Cleveland, they have everything else. They've got the defense. They've got the run game. I think Kevin Stefanski is a good coach. We're looking at the quarterback. If you can't make the playoffs even, or go deep, it's the quarterback. And [OBJ], a guy that's wildly talented and wildly popular, told the whole world through his dad that you were the problem. … And then he goes to the Rams and proves it by helping them win the Super Bowl. So Baker, the whole city of Cleveland is wondering if he's a franchise quarterback. Is he our guy?"

