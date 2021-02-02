National Football League
National Football League

Andy Reid talks Super Bowl LV on "The Herd"

Hey, Tom Brady: Andy Reid wants to try your avocado ice cream.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach caught up with Colin Cowherd to discuss the secret to beating Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady and gave fans an inside look at what it's like to work with his own superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

While Mahomes is on the path toward GOAT-dom, Brady currently has a tight grip on the title of the greatest of all time.

Brady has certainly proven he's tough to beat over the past 21 years, but Reid has had some success. During his time in K.C., Reid has posted a 3-4 overall record against Brady in the regular and postseason.

"You've got to play four quarters against him and then it's likewise on the other side," Reid explained. "There's just never enough points that you're going to be able to score against that guy. I mean, you've got to keep going."

It certainly helps that Reid has Mahomes, who is no stranger to scoring points, tossing the third-most touchdowns in the league during the regular season (38). 

But it isn't just the number of scores that Mahomes has racked up – its the way he improvises in order to find his weapons in the end zone.  

"He's a great ad-libber, and I don't have to say a word to him. I just want him to play the game ... He's going to take and make the play the best it can possibly be, just innately."

Reid said that Mahomes never loses confidence or doubts his ability to create something out of nothing, which Reid attributes to his quarterback's love of the game.

"He has a certain enthusiasm about him – a childish enthusiasm. ...  He has that where you could be playing in the backyard, you could be playing in the CVS parking lot, you could be playing in one of these beautiful stadiums that we have – it's all the same. And he comes to work every day with that."

And according to Reid, that energy from Mahomes is contagious.

"And he brings everybody together that way. So, he's a great uniter of your football team."

