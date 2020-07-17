National Football League Ahead of the Pack July 8 share facebook twitter reddit link

ESPN recently polled 50 league executives – including coaches, scouts and general managers – to rank the top 10 players in the league across multiple positions.

And of course, the ranking that generated the most controversy was the quarterback position.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 1 was no surprise. He's not the highest paid athlete in American sports history for no reason.

Coming in second is Seattle Seahawks superstar QB Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and 7-time Pro Bowler who has never missed a professional start.

But No. 3 is where things get a bit dicey.

Historically, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has dominated the league.

The Super Bowl XLV MVP is the NFL's all-time regular season career passer rating leader and is one of two quarterbacks (Wilson) to have a regular season career passer rating over 100.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards, 26 TDs, and only 4 INTs, while leading the Packers to a 13-3 regular season record and an NFC Championship berth.

However, in the NFC title game, the Packers were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers, and Aaron Rodgers didn't look like Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the guy sitting at No. 6 on the list might have been the guy that most thought they would see at No. 3.

Lamar Jackson wreaked havoc on the NFL last season, and led the Baltimore Ravens to an impressive regular season win against the very team that bludgeoned Rodgers and the Packers in the playoffs.

Against the 49ers in Week 13, Jackson finished with 105 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, and 2 total TDs, as the Ravens won, 20–17. That day, Jackson became the first QB in league history with four 100-yard rushing games in a season.

In 2019, he was voted the second unanimous MVP in NFL history, joining 6-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.

In 15 games, Jackson went 13-2. In the process, he threw for a league-leading 36 TDs, posted a 113.3 passer rating, and rushed for 1,206 yards, an NFL record among quarterbacks.

Due to Jackson's record-breaking production, ESPN's Marcus Spears believes that the reigning MVP should have ranked above Rodgers on the list, regardless of Rodgers' place in NFL quarterback history.

"You're looking at what Lamar Jackson did last year, and I know what everyone is going to say – 'Well he can't throw and look at the playoffs.' Well, he actually played well, and he also ran for 1,200 yards last year ... So if we're basing this off of what I just watched, Lamar Jackson, to me, is behind Patrick Mahomes, he's behind Russell Wilson, and he's third."





While Lamar Jackson has a regular season record of 19-3 as a starter, he is 0-2 in the playoffs.

In his two playoff appearances, he's posted completion percentages of 48 percent and 52 percent.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is 10-8 in 18 playoffs appearances as a starter. He won Super Bowl XLV and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Leaning on Rodgers' postseason success, former Alabama quarterback turned NFL analyst Greg McElroy said he would still take Rodgers over Jackson at this point in their careers.

"Lamar Jackson, in two playoff starts, has been remarkably unimpressive ... I know he's bound for stardom, and he's just getting started ... but at this point, if you have to win the Super Bowl, right now, are you taking Lamar Jackson to start for your team or Aaron Rodgers? Because for me, it's Aaron Rodgers."





Stephen A. Smith agreed with McIlroy, choosing Rodgers' arm over Jackson's feet.

"We all know [Jackson] can't come close to flinging that football the way that Aaron Rodgers can fling that football. I'm not saying that he won't be able to eventually ... but when you talk about playing the QB position, the No. 1 ability is not to run the football, it's to throw the football."





The 2020 NFL season is on the horizon, and Jackson has earned his stripes in two short years.

And if he can also earn a Super Bowl trophy in Baltimore, what is a debate between him and Rodgers this offseason might prove to be a formality this time next year.

