National Football League
National Football League

Sports world reacts as 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles swap first-round picks

2 hours ago

When it comes to the NFL, there really is no offseason. The league doesn’t need games to dominate the news.

A perfect example came Friday, when the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins shook up the sports world with a blockbuster trade.

The details: The Dolphins send the No. 3 overall pick to San Francisco for the No. 12 pick, a third-rounder this year and the 49ers’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Before the dust had settled on that deal, the Dolphins turned around and made a swap with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving back up to No. 6.

Jay Glazer broke it all down:

The news immediately created a buzz around the sports world, generating countless opinions, hot takes and rumors about what it all means for the teams involved, the quarterbacks on the board and the draft itself.

The move by the 49ers appears to signal that they do not see Jimmy Garoppolo as their long-term answer, given that there should be a host of quarterbacks available at No. 3, including Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

For the Dolphins, the moves make it uncertain whether they are committed to their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Ultimately, all of the action added excitement to a Friday that had been relatively quiet, and the trades got fans buzzing about the NFL. Here is a taste of the reaction.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Fields of Gold
National Football League

Fields of Gold

Fields of Gold
Don't believe everything you read on the internet: The 49ers moved up to No. 3 to draft Justin Fields as their QB of the future, RJ Young writes.
23 mins ago
What The Jets Should Do At No. 2
National Football League

What The Jets Should Do At No. 2

What The Jets Should Do At No. 2
After his own phenomenal pro day and a blockbuster NFL trade, Zach Wilson to the Jets seems like a lock, Jason McIntyre writes.
25 mins ago
True value
National Football League

True value

True value
With Trevor Lawrence sitting at the top of the board, the Jaguars hold the most valuable NFL draft pick ever, Rob Rang writes.
6 hours ago
Beautiful Mystery
National Football League

Beautiful Mystery

Beautiful Mystery
Following an MVP season, there are still more questions than answers surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future, Martin Rogers writes.
17 hours ago
Bearing the brunt
Chicago Bears

Bearing the brunt

Bearing the brunt
Andy Dalton is the newest addition to the QB1 carousel for the Bears. Let's take a look back at the revolving door in Chicago.
20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks