Sports world reacts as 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles swap first-round picks

When it comes to the NFL, there really is no offseason. The league doesn’t need games to dominate the news.

A perfect example came Friday, when the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins shook up the sports world with a blockbuster trade.

The details: The Dolphins send the No. 3 overall pick to San Francisco for the No. 12 pick, a third-rounder this year and the 49ers’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Before the dust had settled on that deal, the Dolphins turned around and made a swap with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving back up to No. 6.

Jay Glazer broke it all down:

The news immediately created a buzz around the sports world, generating countless opinions, hot takes and rumors about what it all means for the teams involved, the quarterbacks on the board and the draft itself.

The move by the 49ers appears to signal that they do not see Jimmy Garoppolo as their long-term answer, given that there should be a host of quarterbacks available at No. 3, including Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

For the Dolphins, the moves make it uncertain whether they are committed to their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Ultimately, all of the action added excitement to a Friday that had been relatively quiet, and the trades got fans buzzing about the NFL. Here is a taste of the reaction.

