San Francisco 49ers' Chase Young excited to 'race to the quarterback' with Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers' newly acquired defensive end Chase Young was reunited with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa after being traded from the Washington Commanders following last week's trade deadline.

Young and Bosa spent two seasons together on the Buckeyes' defensive line in 2017 and 2018, which proved to be nightmare for opposing offenses. In those two seasons, Young recorded 14 sacks to go along with 19.5 tackles for loss, while Bosa registered 8.5 sacks with 16 TFL during 2017, before being sidelined for all except three games in 2018.

Given their past dominance in the Big Ten, Young is looking forward to the pair playing together in the NFL.

"Even in college, we never thought that we would be able to play with each other again," Young said, per ESPN. "I think that it's going to be just like in college, just a race to the quarterback kind of. It's going to be real fun, that's all I know."

Currently, Bosa is tied for sixth in the league with 41 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, while Young trails not far behind at 40 pressures, even with his absence in Week 1. However, given the fact that Jayvon Hargrave and Bosa signed massive contracts with the 49ers recently, the belief surrounding Young's future in San Francisco is that the 24-year-old is potentially a rental for the remainder of the season, especially with Young being in the final year of his rookie contract.

"I'm not even worried about that right now," Young said to reports when asked about his contract. "I'm just worried about learning the playbook and just being the best player I can be."

Young will get his first taste of action in a 49ers uniform when San Francisco hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 10 (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

