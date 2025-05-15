National Football League 2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Updated May. 15, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Tennessee Titans schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Denver (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Indianapolis Colts (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Seattle Seahawks (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Time & TV TBD)

Tennessee Titans 2025 Record Prediction

Ben Arthur : As a last-place finisher in 2024, the Titans’ schedule isn’t intimidating on paper. And No. 1 pick Cam Ward , at his worst, could still raise the floor of Tennessee’s quarterback play, which cost the team winnable games last season. But don’t be surprised to see the former Miami star have an encouraging rookie campaign (with Tennessee's bolstered O-line and receiving corps), though not to the historic level of Jayden Daniels last season or Stroud in 2023. In a rebuild with coach Brian Callahan and new general manager Mike Borgonzi, playoff contention is more realistic in 2026 and beyond.

Record Prediction: 7-10

