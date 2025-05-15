National Football League
2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
National Football League

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

Updated May. 15, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Tennessee Titans schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Denver (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Indianapolis Colts (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 10: BYE WEEK
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Seattle Seahawks (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First
The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

Tennessee Titans 2025 Record Prediction

Ben Arthur: As a last-place finisher in 2024, the Titans’ schedule isn’t intimidating on paper. And No. 1 pick Cam Ward, at his worst, could still raise the floor of Tennessee’s quarterback play, which cost the team winnable games last season. But don’t be surprised to see the former Miami star have an encouraging rookie campaign (with Tennessee's bolstered O-line and receiving corps), though not to the historic level of Jayden Daniels last season or Stroud in 2023. In a rebuild with coach Brian Callahan and new general manager Mike Borgonzi, playoff contention is more realistic in 2026 and beyond.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Record Prediction: 7-10

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft

Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes