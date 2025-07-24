National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: How Will Travis Hunter Perform As 2-Way Player?

Published Jul. 24, 2025 3:36 p.m. ET

Can Travis Hunter really play both sides of the ball in the NFL?

Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback in college, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars after one year at Jackson State and two seasons at Colorado

And on Wednesday, Jags head coach Liam Cohen said that the team plans to have him practice at both positions.

"You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm," Coen said. "Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time and our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome."

If Hunter were to play offense and defense, how would he perform?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 24.

Travis Hunter to record 1000+ regular-season receiving yards: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Travis Hunter to record 75+ regular-season receptions & record 2+ regular-season interceptions: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Travis Hunter to score 10+ touchdowns (combined offensive and defensive touchdowns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Travis Hunter to record 5+ regular-season offensive touchdowns & 1+ regular-season defensive: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Travis Hunter to score 1+ touchdown & record 1+ interception in season debut: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Travis Hunter to record 750+ regular-season yards & record 5+ regular-season interceptions: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Although Hunter has yet to take an NFL snap, he played a remarkable 2,625 snaps and became the most decorated player in Colorado football history. 

During his time with the Buffaloes, he recorded 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns. 

Defensively, Hunter was equally impressive. 

He logged 87 tackles (including 63 solo and three for a loss), along with nine interceptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he had 26 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

Hunter’s milestones earned him numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy, AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Fred Biletnikoff Award and Lott Trophy, and he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. 

