National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: New team now co-favorites with Titans to make first pick Updated Mar. 4, 2025 8:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on April 26th, with the Tennessee Titans holding the first overall pick. But a new team has emerged as co-favorites to make the first selection in the draft.

The New York Giants are eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with multiple people around the league viewing it likely they'll make a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the selection, ESPN reported Tuesday . If they were able to land the No. 1 overall pick, the Giants would be expected to take Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward , ESPN added.

New York general manager Joe Schoen signaled that the team was strongly considering taking a quarterback with the third overall pick. He told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February that the team has already "done a lot of work" on Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders , who are the consensus top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft.

Here are the latest odds for each team to make the first overall pick, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook— as of March 4th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look:

Titans : -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Giants : -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Browns : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jets : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Raiders : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

49ers : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cowboys : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Saints : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Patriots : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Seahawks : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Steelers : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Colts : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jaguars : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Panthers : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

[Related: Rob Rang's top 101 draft prospects in the 2025 class ]

The Titans and Cleveland Browns , who hold the No. 2 overall pick, each have questions at the quarterback position entering 2025. The Las Vegas Raiders (sixth pick) and New York Jets (seventh pick) also loom as potential threats to trade up for a quarterback.

Eagles : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Chiefs : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Bills : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Ravens : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Lions : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

49ers : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Commanders : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Packers : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Bengals : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Rams : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Chargers : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Texans : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Buccaneers : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Broncos : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Vikings : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Bears : ++25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Seahawks : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Dolphins : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Cowboys : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Falcons : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Cardinals : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share