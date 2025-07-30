National Football League 2025 NFC West Odds: Can 49ers Reclaim Division Crown? Published Jul. 30, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFC West was thought to belong to the San Francisco 49ers … until it didn't.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 30, as well as what to know about the division.

NFC West

49ers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Rams: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Cardinals: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Seahawks: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

What to know: Three franchises have won this division in each of the last five years — the Rams won last year, the Niners won in 2022 and 2023, L.A. won in 2021 and Seattle won in 2020 — hence the relatively close odds. What's important to pinpoint about this division is that in the past seven years, the NFC West winner has made it to the Super Bowl four times (one win). The winner has also won at least one playoff game in six of those seven years and won two playoff games five times.

Key addition: Seattle has a new face at quarterback in Sam Darnold, who had the best season of his career in Minnesota last season. In 17 starts, he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 picks, completing 66.2% of his passes. However, his Vikings lost to his new division rival, the L.A. Rams, in the wild-card round. The Seahawks last won the division in 2020, after winning it three out of four times between 2013 and 2016. Despite missing the playoffs each of the past two years, success will still be expected out of Darnold, considering Seattle has had one losing season since 2012 — when it went 7-10 in 2021.

