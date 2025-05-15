2025 Chicago Bears Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Chicago Bears schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Chicago Bears Schedule
- Week 1 (Sep 8): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)
- Week 2 (Sep 14): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 3 (Sep 21): vs Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Sep 28): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 5: BYE
- Week 6 (Oct 13): @ Washington Commanders (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)
- Week 7 (Oct 19): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 8 (Oct 26): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 9 (Nov 2): @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 10 (Nov 9): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 11 (Nov 16): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 12 (Nov 23): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 13 (Nov 28): @ Philadelphia Eagles (3:00 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 14 (Dec 7): @ Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 15 (Dec 14): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Dec 20): vs Green Bay Packers (TBD – FOX)
- Week 17 (Dec 28): @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 18 (TBD): vs Detroit Lions (TBD – TBD)
Chicago Bears 2025 Record Prediction
Carmen Vitali: The Bears won just five games in 2024 and fired their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history. They’ve brought in Ben Johnson, the most highly coveted head-coaching candidate of this past cycle, to revamp everything. Johnson brought in a staff with both experience and new blood. He has put his stamp on the roster already, overhauling the interior of the offensive line and signing multiple defensive linemen in free agency. However, Rome wasn’t built in a day. The Lions went 1-6 to start Johnson’s tenure as offensive coordinator in 2022. They averaged just 24.7 points per game during that seven-game span. While that’s better than the Bears’ 18.2 points per game average from last season, it’s a far cry from what we’ve come to expect from a Ben Johnson offense, which averaged a league-leading 33.1 points per game last year. It’s going to take time to get to that level, and playing in the hardest division in football isn’t going to make things easier for Chicago. Let the Bears walk before they run, and if they outperform expectations, then great. Record Prediction: 8-9
