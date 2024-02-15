National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs, 49ers favored to claim conference titles; Texans rise Updated Apr. 3, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — who faced off in Super Bowl LVIII — are the early favorites to win their respective conferences once again this upcoming season.

Even though San Francisco lost the big game, the 49ers had the lowest odds entering the offseason at +225 to win the NFC. Now, the Niners' odds in that market have lengthened slightly to +240.

The Chiefs were +330 to win the AFC immediately following the Super Bowl. Those odds are now at +370.

The Detroit Lions, last season's surprise NFL team, are second to win the NFC at +600.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens were originally tied for second on the oddsboard at +500. Now, Lamar Jackson & Co. are +470, followed by the Texans at +700, whose odds surged up the board from +1200 after acquiring Stefon Diggs from Buffalo.

The Bills' odds moved to +700.

Here are the odds to win conference titles at FanDuel Sportsbook: *

AFC

Chiefs: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Ravens: +470 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Texans: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bengals: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Dolphins: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jets: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Browns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chargers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jaguars: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Colts: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Steelers: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Raiders: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Titans: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Broncos: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Patriots: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

NFC

49ers: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Lions: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Cowboys: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Eagles: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Packers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Falcons: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Rams: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bears: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Buccaneers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Vikings: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Seahawks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Saints: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Giants: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Cardinals: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Commanders: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Panthers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 4/3/2024

FOX Sports betting analysts Geoff Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich gave their insights for the upcoming season.

Schwartz said the Chiefs are the AFC's best until someone dethrones them.

"Last season was supposed to be an offensive rebuild, but they went out and won the Super Bowl," Schwartz said. "This season, the Chiefs had their worst offense in the [Patrick] Mahomes era, but it didn't matter as they won the Super Bowl again."

Sammy P said the Packers are a long shot worth considering.

"Green Bay's offense was extremely explosive from Thanksgiving Day through the playoffs, as Jordan Love emerged as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks," Panayotovich said. "Assuming the Packers take another step forward, they can easily win the NFC North and host a playoff game."

The Chiefs and 49ers were the preseason conference favorites at +350 in late February last year.

Are you making an early wager on a conference champion for the upcoming NFL season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

