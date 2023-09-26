National Football League
2023 NFL rookie of the year odds: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud new favorite to win
Updated Sep. 26, 2023 1:45 p.m. ET

Fresh off a spectacular Week 3 performance, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the new favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Before Week 3, Stroud's Rookie of the Year odds were +1300; now they have shortened to +310. In the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2023 No. 2 overall pick also made history in the victory, as he's now thrown for the third-most yards for an NFL rookie QB in his first three games, with 906 passing yards. He trails on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (931 yards) and former Carolina QB Cam Newton (1,012 yards).

Let's look at how Stroud's odds measure up to other rookies.

NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS*

C.J. Stroud: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Bijan Robinson: +320 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Anthony Richardson: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Puka Nacua: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
De'Von Achane: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Jordan Addison: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Zay Flowers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jahmyr Gibbs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Nathaniel Dell: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Bryce Young: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 9/26/2023

FOX NFL analyst Robert Smith praised Stroud after the Texans' big win over the Jags.

"He's done so many things so well, it's hard to find really one thing … but I would say it would have to be deep-ball accuracy."

Chris Meyers and Robert Smith discuss C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans getting their first win of the season.

So far, the OROY is shaping up to be a tight race between C.J. Stroud, last week's favorite, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+320) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (+600). 

Stroud will have another opportunity to build on his Rookie of the Year campaign in Week 4 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

C.J. Stroud spoke with Jen Hale after the game to recap the Houston Texans’ dominant victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

The former Ohio State Buckeye, through three games, has a completion percentage of 66.7% with no interceptions. 

