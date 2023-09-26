2023 NFL rookie of the year odds: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud new favorite to win
Fresh off a spectacular Week 3 performance, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the new favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Before Week 3, Stroud's Rookie of the Year odds were +1300; now they have shortened to +310. In the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
The 2023 No. 2 overall pick also made history in the victory, as he's now thrown for the third-most yards for an NFL rookie QB in his first three games, with 906 passing yards. He trails on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (931 yards) and former Carolina QB Cam Newton (1,012 yards).
Let's look at how Stroud's odds measure up to other rookies.
NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS*
C.J. Stroud: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Bijan Robinson: +320 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Anthony Richardson: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Puka Nacua: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
De'Von Achane: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Jordan Addison: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Zay Flowers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jahmyr Gibbs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Nathaniel Dell: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Bryce Young: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
*odds as of 9/26/2023
FOX NFL analyst Robert Smith praised Stroud after the Texans' big win over the Jags.
"He's done so many things so well, it's hard to find really one thing … but I would say it would have to be deep-ball accuracy."
So far, the OROY is shaping up to be a tight race between C.J. Stroud, last week's favorite, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+320) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (+600).
Stroud will have another opportunity to build on his Rookie of the Year campaign in Week 4 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Ohio State Buckeye, through three games, has a completion percentage of 66.7% with no interceptions.
Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick
What We Learned in NFL Week 3: C.J. Stroud might be special; rookie DBs turning heads
Monday Night Football highlights: Eagles thump Bucs, Bengals outlast Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction, odds, picks
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 3 thanks to Cardinals, upsets
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Cowboys know they failed in Arizona. Can they use loss as wake-up call?
