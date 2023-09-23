National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Bengals, Chargers; Which winless teams still have hope Published Sep. 23, 2023 10:36 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd isn't giving up on the NFL's winless just yet.

"If you're 2-0 in the NFL, it absolutely statistically helps you to get to the playoffs. But 0-2 is not fatal."

Indeed, in 2022, eight of the 14 teams that made the playoffs started either 1-1 or 0-2. Each of the six teams that started the season 2-0 made it to the postseason.

Currently, nine teams are undefeated, while nine are winless.

This week, Cowherd took a look at those nine winless franchises headed into Week 3, separating them into four categories. Let's check out their playoff odds before Sunday.

CATEGORY 1 — Very much alive: Bengals and Chargers

Odds to make playoffs (yes): Cincinnati N/A (Burrow injury), Los Angeles +140

Colin's thoughts: "I think, because of star quarterbacks, the Bengals and the Chargers are very much alive. … Best quarterbacks often win the division."

CATEGORY 2 — Strong heartbeat: Broncos and Patriots

Odds to make playoffs (yes): Denver +450, New England +330

Colin's thoughts: "They have Hall of Fame coaches and capable quarterbacks. … New England, they don't have enough juice on the outside. They don't have enough speed. They look slow, sometimes on both sides. … Denver remains the most interesting. There's a lot of mystery here. Why is Russell Wilson so great in the first half and so bad in the second? What's wrong with the defense?"

CATEGORY 3 — Still a pulse: Vikings

Odds to make playoffs (yes): +260

Colin's thoughts: "I think the Vikings have a good coach and a good quarterback, so they have a pulse. It may end this weekend, but they have a pulse. … The Vikings may be in a subtle rebuild. Kirk Cousins is not really good enough."

CATEGORY 4 — Call the medics: Bears, Texans, Cardinals and Panthers

Odds to make playoffs (yes): Chicago +650, Houston +1100, Arizona +3000, Carolina +700

Colin's thoughts: "You got quarterback issues. Three of them are rookie quarterbacks, and one, a quarterback that's struggling, and the franchise right now is wobbling."

