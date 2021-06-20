National Basketball Association How to win $1,000 on Hawks-Sixers in Game 7 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Sometimes, the best series are the ones that catch you by surprise.

Two weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks were considered by many to be merely a stepping stone for the Philadelphia 76ers. Trae Young was coming off a great series against an overmatched New York Knicks team. But Philadelphia had three of the four best players on the court in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris and a feeling it was just their time to advance into the NBA’s final four.

It hasn’t happened that way. Young has been incredible and has become a future face of the NBA. Embiid has dominated at times but clearly labored at others with his torn meniscus. Simmons has been an offensive disaster who can’t have the ball in his hands late in games. Two late-game collapses allowed the Hawks to go home in Game 6 with a chance to win the series ⁠— only to see the Sixers show some fight, thanks to Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry, to return home for Game 7 on Sunday night.

The final chapter will be written in Philadelphia.

Here are the six questions for Sunday’s game.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Sixers by 1-3, Sixer by 4-6, Sixers by 7 or more, Hawks by 1-3, Hawks by 4 or more, tie.

The weird part is that the series has seen huge leads on both sides in the early portion of the game that have eventually disappeared. Remember that Atlanta had a double-figure lead in Game 6, Philadelphia obviously had a 26-point lead in Game 5 and an 18-point lead in Game 4. In other words, you are on your own.

How many dunks will Joel Embiid have?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5-plus

Embiid has clearly been hobbling since the second half of Game 4 with his elevation ⁠— especially late in games ⁠— suffering as a result. He still is a threat with the fadeaway and his multiple moves around the rim. But throwing it down? Those days might be on hold until next fall.

Who will be the top scorer of the game?

The options: Joel Embiid, Trae Young, Bogan Bogdanovic, Tobias Harris, tie, other

Young has been responsible for a ton in this series, but it's also fair to believe that he will be switched off between Simmons (who is still good defensively) and Matisse Thybulle. Harris was able to rebound from a poor Game 5 with a solid showing in Game 6. Still, Embiid determines the entire direction of the game.

Of the Starting 5 of the 76ers, who will have the best plus-minus?

The options: Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, tie

This is a tough question because Simmons is the best defender, Embiid is the best offensive player and Harris is likely to spend the most time among those three with the bench unit, which is an anchor on the plus-minus. The pick is Embiid, who is the best at his spot.

How many assists will Ben Simmons and Trae Young have combined?

The options: 0-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-plus

Young is going to be the big component on this since Simmons has clearly backed away on the offensive end as the series has progressed, perhaps worried about his poor foul shooting. Still, 20-plus would appear a safe bet for the two.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Sixers by 1-4, Sixers by 5-9, Sixers by 10 or more, Hawks by 1-3, Hawks by 4-6, Hawks by 7 or more.

We know that the Hawks will not be intimidated by Wells Fargo Center ⁠— something not many teams can say during Philadelphia’s four-year playoff run with Embiid and Simmons at the core. They will think they could rally from any deficit. But there’s another factor here: Philadelphia has already saved its season once when the Game 5 collapse appeared to doom "The Process." Nobody can feel really good about this series and confident about their picks. But this has a Sixers feel to it.



