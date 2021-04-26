National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are going streaking

4 hours ago

Don't look now, but there is movement in the nation's capital.

The Washington Wizards are currently 27-33, putting them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. But if you take a look below the surface, they have the makings of a team that is reaching its peak right as the playoffs approach.

The Wizards are in the middle of a late-season turnaround, having won eight straight games, which is good for the longest win streak by the franchise in almost 20 years.

It should come as no surprise that their All-Star backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal has been right in the middle of the action.

In a 119-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Westbrook had a modest game by his standards, with 14 points and 11 assists.

Westbrook has been on in April, averaging 22.2 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He has recorded 11 triple-doubles in the 14 games the Wizards have played so far this month.

Also making magic this month is Beal, the team's leading scorer, with 31.1 PPG. With him in the lineup — he missed a four-game stretch from March 30 to April 5, as well as an April 10 loss to the Suns — the team has won 11 straight games.

That success has coincided with Beal's most efficient shooting stretch of the season.

Beyond the recent streak of wins by the Wizards and the dominant play from their two best players, the team has been trending in the right direction for nearly three months now.

Since Feb. 13, the Wizards are 21-16. They are eighth in the league in points allowed per possession in that time, a far cry from when they were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA to begin the season.

That rough defensive start resulted in Beal calling out the team's defense publicly after a 116-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8.

The defensive turnaround since then has been seen throughout the roster, most notably with reserve center Daniel Gafford, whom the Wizards acquired from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline.

Gafford has been a revelation since his arrival in D.C., averaging 11.2 PPG and 6.2 RPG and contributing two blocks and per game as a member of the Wizards.

His defensive presence was felt the most in the Wizards' recent win over the Cavs.

With this recent streak of wins, the Wizards are 2.5 games ahead of the Bulls for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, which would yield them a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament. They are also only 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for ninth with 12 games remaining.

If the Wizards can keep this up, they just might get the chance to work a little postseason magic this year.

For more up-to-date news on all things Washington Wizards, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA MVP Watch: The Curry Climb
National Basketball Association

NBA MVP Watch: The Curry Climb

NBA MVP Watch: The Curry Climb
Stephen Curry is climbing up the MVP odds as he continues to set records, but Nikola Jokic might prove impossible to catch.
2 hours ago
Sinking Feeling
National Basketball Association

Sinking Feeling

Sinking Feeling
The Lakers are flirting with a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. That could be a scary prospect for LeBron James & Co.
20 hours ago
The Block Is Hot
National Basketball Association

The Block Is Hot

The Block Is Hot
Is "The Block" the greatest defensive play of all time? Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless land on opposite sides of the debate.
1 day ago
The Streak Continues
New York Knicks

The Streak Continues

The Streak Continues
The New York Knicks are winning — a lot. As a result, the basketball world can't contain its excitement.
1 day ago
FOMO And NFToast With PSP
National Basketball Association

FOMO And NFToast With PSP

FOMO And NFToast With PSP
On this week's "People's Sports Podcast," Mark and Charlotte discussed the European Super League, Steph Curry and more.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks