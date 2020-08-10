National Basketball Association Trouble in the Bubble? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For teams already locked in the playoff picture, the NBA’s bubble was supposed to provide a venue to knock off some rust, lock down seeding and build momentum into the postseason.

But for Los Angeles’ pair of teams, the Lakers and Clippers, it’s been a disorganized and uninspiring stint in the bubble. The performances have people asking: Should the teams be worried? And if so, which team is in bigger trouble?

First, let’s get up to speed on their records. The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed but are 2-4 in the bubble following Saturday’s loss to the Pacers.

The Clippers, meanwhile, sit at 3-3 in the bubble and lost 120-129 vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

For Nick Wright, the Clippers should be more concerned with how they’re playing. In his view, the Lakers simply took their foot off the gas after locking down the top seed in the Western Conference.

Chris Broussard sees it differently, believing the Lakers should be the ones on edge – especially with the recent play of Anthony Davis.

“There is not a basketball person on Earth that is concerned about the Clippers. You better believe that. Except you.”

There’s no denying AD is in a funk. During the Lakers’ three-game losing streak, Davis is averaging 11.3 points per game, well off his season average of 26.1.

To hear Shannon Sharpe tell it, Davis is getting away from his game.

And if the Lakers are just coasting by virtue of having the No. 1 seed locked up?

Well, Richard Jefferson told First Take there’s reason for the Lakers to fear a potential date with Trail Blazers – and that was before Damian Lillard’s 51-point outburst on Sunday.

The beauty of the bubble is that players and teams can flip the story in one game.

For the Lakers, that opportunity comes Monday night against the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET, while the Clippers will have to wait to face those same Nuggets on Wednesday.

After that, it’s just one more game apiece before the playoffs start … and an even more powerful microscope awaits.

