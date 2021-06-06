National Basketball Association Trae Young resembles veteran leader in powering Hawks past Sixers in Game 1 17 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There might not be a bigger breakout star this postseason than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

After becoming public enemy No. 1 in the Big Apple during a five-game victory over the New York Knicks in the first round, Young continued his reign of terror among the Eastern Conference playoff field in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers .

Young scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the upstart Hawks to a Game 1 upset of the top-seeded Sixers, letting it be known Atlanta is going to be not a speed bump but a legitimate roadblock in Philly's path to the East finals.

Young's latest performance once again etched his name in the Atlanta record books …

… and the NBA record books as well.

Most of Young's damage came in the first half, when he scored 25 points and recorded seven assists, helping the Hawks build a 24-point lead that provided them enough cushion to close it out late.

The performance left Sixers coach Doc Rivers flummoxed and without answers in his postgame media conference.

Even Young was feelin' himself.

With the stunning result and a sterling outing from Young, it comes as no surprise the Hawks point guard was the topic of discussion on social media after the game.

Here are some of the top reactions to Young's monster afternoon:

As for next game, the Sixers will have to find a better solution when it comes to guarding Young.

On Sunday, Rivers allowed Danny Green to be the primary defender on the young star, with Matisse Thybulle serving as the second option.

But All-Star Ben Simmons said that in Game 2, he would like the challenge of slowing down Atlanta's dynamo.

