Raptors Roar Back To Tie Series

Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Toronto Raptors have now won two straight to tie their series with the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors have now won six consecutive Game 4s and have also won the last four series they've played in that have been tied at 2-2.

Here are three takeaways from this Eastern Conference semifnal matchup.

1. Pascal Siakam breaks through

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam had struggled through the first three games of the series, shooting 36.1% from the field and an abysmal 18% from three. He had also failed to score 20 points – until Saturday.

Siakam scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Game 4, his first double-double of the series.

The Raptors have now won seven straight games in which Siakam has scored at least 20 points, and they are 13-2 on the season when he posts a double-double.

2. Jaylen Brown can't find the range

One of the staples of the Celtics' offense this season was the fact that it had three players averaging at least 20 points – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, so far this series, Brown hasn't been the same scoring threat he was in the regular season (20.3) or in the first round round against Philadelphia (21.5).

Brown struggled in Game 4, scoring 14 points while shooting 4-for-18 from the field and 2-for-11 from three-point range, missing his first nine attempts from beyond the arc.

He has yet to score 20 points in a game this series and has shot below 40% from the field in three of four games.

He acknowledged his struggles after the game.

3. The three-point line is deciding this series

If there is a trend through four games, it's been the affect of three-point shooting on the final result.

The team that has connected on more threes has won each game, and on Saturday, Toronto outscored Boston by 30 points at the three-point line.

