National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Raptors Roar Back To Tie Series

2 hours ago

Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Toronto Raptors have now won two straight to tie their series with the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors have now won six consecutive Game 4s and have also won the last four series they've played in that have been tied at 2-2.

Here are three takeaways from this Eastern Conference semifnal matchup.

1. Pascal Siakam breaks through

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam had struggled through the first three games of the series, shooting 36.1% from the field and an abysmal 18% from three. He had also failed to score 20 points – until Saturday.

Siakam scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Game 4, his first double-double of the series.

The Raptors have now won seven straight games in which Siakam has scored at least 20 points, and they are 13-2 on the season when he posts a double-double.

2. Jaylen Brown can't find the range

One of the staples of the Celtics' offense this season was the fact that it had three players averaging at least 20 points – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, so far this series, Brown hasn't been the same scoring threat he was in the regular season (20.3) or in the first round round against Philadelphia (21.5).

Brown struggled in Game 4, scoring 14 points while shooting 4-for-18 from the field and 2-for-11 from three-point range, missing his first nine attempts from beyond the arc.

He has yet to score 20 points in a game this series and has shot below 40% from the field in three of four games.

He acknowledged his struggles after the game.

3. The three-point line is deciding this series

If there is a trend through four games, it's been the affect of three-point shooting on the final result.

The team that has connected on more threes has won each game, and on Saturday, Toronto outscored Boston by 30 points at the three-point line.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Nuggets Strike Gold In Game 2

Nuggets Strike Gold In Game 2
Both LA squads have lost on consecutive nights, after Denver earned a wire-to-wire win over the Clippers on Saturday.
46 mins ago
National Basketball Association

Some Respect on His Name

Some Respect on His Name
Jimmy Butler is dominating the league's top team. But is the veteran NBA star still not getting the respect he deserves?
7 hours ago
National Basketball Association

H-Town Anchor

H-Town Anchor
What should have been an interior mismatch didn't manifest itself in Rockets-Lakers Game 1, thanks to one undersized center.
12 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Small-Ball Rules As Rockets Strike First

Small-Ball Rules As Rockets Strike First
Houston's defense came up big, while the guards caught fire. Find out what else mattered most in the Rockets' Game 1 win.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Jimmy Butler Goes Thermonuclear

Jimmy Butler Goes Thermonuclear
The Heat star outscored the Bucks by himself in the 4th to put Miami up 3-0. Here's what you need to know from Game 3.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks