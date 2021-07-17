National Basketball Association Suns vs. Bucks Game 5: Win $1,000 for free with FOX Super 6 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to have a championship parade in a few weeks, we might have the defining moments of the series already lined up.

The Giannis block. Khris Middleton picking himself up off the floor from exhaustion. Chris Paul staring back after a critical turnover in Game 4.

Yet this NBA Finals has been defined by venue more than moments. Paul and the Phoenix Suns looked like a dynasty in the making in the Arizona desert and soured like cheese in July in the Wisconsin sun.

In a lot of ways, Game 5 will tell the story of this series. In 21 of the 29 times an NBA Finals has been tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win the title. With Milwaukee now grabbing momentum, it's easy to imagine the Bucks winning Game 5 and then closing out the series in Game 6 on Tuesday. A Phoenix win would, of course, give the Suns a big edge.

Here are the six questions for Saturday's Game 5.

At the end of the first half, which team will be winning, and by how much?

The options: Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4 or more, tie.

The closest first half of the series came Wednesday, when both sides took some pretty good swings at the other but ended up tied at 52. It is way more important for Phoenix to grab the lead early in this one to change the narrative that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Middleton have become the biggest two forces in the series. The Suns have been good at home in the playoffs, so breaking out with a huge early start is not out of the question for them in this one.

How many points will Devin Booker score?

The options: 24 or fewer, 25-26, 27-28, 29-30, 31-32, 33 or more

In Game 4, Booker did exactly what you would hope he'd do if you're Monty Williams: Bounce back from an awful Game 3 and post a huge number, with 42 points. Given how shaky Paul has looked, that number could be higher in this one as Booker establishes himself as Phoenix’s alpha player.

How many combined rebounds will Antetokounmpo and Deandre Ayton have?

The options: 13 or fewer, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-22, 23 or more

Both were in double figures in rebounds on Wednesday, with Ayton grabbing 17 and Giannis racking up 14. Maybe the numbers don’t get that high this time, but you will see them comfortably big, given the way this series is going.

How many points will Antetokounmpo score?

The options: 24 or fewer, 25-27, 28-30, 31-33, 34-37, 38 or more

There’s little doubt who the MVP of the series has been to this point, as Giannis has averaged 32.3 points the first four games while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 5.5 assists. Game 4 was the first game in which he went to the foul line fewer than 10 times, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, given his past free-throw shooting. In this big moment, expect Giannis to have the ball in his hands in scoring positions a ton.

How many combined assists will Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul have?

The options: 15 or fewer, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24 or more

Paul is the biggest remaining question in the series, as he was awful in the two games in Milwaukee. When you are 36, you went through a COVID-19 situation earlier in the playoffs and the season drags into July, it is fair to wonder about fatigue. Still, expect Paul to get a jolt of energy back in the desert, with Ayton and Booker carrying more of the scoring load.

Which team will win, and by how much?

The options: Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more; Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more

This series has been dictated by home cooking. The Suns were incredible at home and collapsed at the end of Game 4 under the fire of Milwaukee’s rocking atmosphere. In theory, the Bucks have been tested more in situations such as this, through their series with Brooklyn and Atlanta. Still, it seems foolish to pick against a home team right now. Suns by five.

