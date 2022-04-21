National Basketball Association Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Phoenix Suns will be without their most clutch shooter for at least a couple of playoff games.

Devin Booker could miss 2-3 weeks after suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in Game 2 of the Suns' first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he is not expected to play in Games 3 or 4. ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported the news.

Booker went down in the third quarter of Tuesday night's matchup after getting off to a fiery start and posting 31 first-half points.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at one game apiece. Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Suns are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games last season. They faced adversity during that run as well: All-Star guard Chris Paul missed time with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 during the playoffs.

Booker is the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 27 points per game during the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

