Nash Named Nets Head Coach

Steve Nash has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on Thursday.

As a 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Nash brings a decorated playing career to the role, but no prior professional head coaching experience.

However, the back-to-back league MVP did get a taste of championship glory as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors during their 2017 and 2018 title runs.

Nets star Kevin Durant also featured on those Warriors teams, so there's some familiarity there with his new head coach. The two even battled as players 20 times in their careers, each winning 10 of those contests.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Nash's hiring came with the blessing of Durant and fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Shannon Sharpe views the hiring as the Nets looking for someone who can manage the many personalities on the team:

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher drew parallels to another legend's hiring:

"I see this as being comparable with the Pacers hiring Larry Bird to coach Reggie Miller and Mark Jackson. Nash has limited coaching experience, so having a strong experienced staff will be important, but as a point guard and former MVP he’s going to have the instant respect of Kyrie and KD. Short of hiring a coach who has won a championship, they couldn’t have made a better choice. Will it work? We’ll see."

Nets General Manager Sean Marks, a teammate of Nash's with the Phoenix Suns from 2006-08, spoke of the decision to bring on Nash in a press release:

Nash takes over the full-time job from Kenny Atkinson, who was relieved of his duties in February.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn had the Nets playing well in the bubble ⁠— especially given the absences of Durant, Irving and others ⁠— but his team was ultimately swept in the first round by the Toronto Raptors.

Considered a strong contender for the full-time job, Vaughn will remain on Nash's staff as an assistant. Said Marks:

"We are thrilled to retain Jacque as a leading member of our coaching staff ... His role in developing our players both on and off the court and his influence driving our culture have been invaluable."

Although he's regarded as one of the purest shooters in the game's history, Nash's magic as a player was primarily his ability to get his teammates involved as a member of the Mavericks, Suns and Lakers.

With 10,335 career assists, he sits third all-time behind Jason Kidd (12,091) and John Stockton (15,806).

His next challenge will be assisting in Brooklyn's pursuit of its first NBA championship.

