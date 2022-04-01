Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry to miss remainder of regular season with foot injury 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Golden State Warriors fans who have been hopeful for the return of Stephen Curry before the end of the regular season will have to wait a little longer.

After spraining a ligament in his foot against the Boston Celtics on March 16, Curry is not yet ready for an immediate return to the floor, which was announced by the Warriors on Friday.

Since Curry left the game against the Celtics, the Warriors have gone 1-7, including losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Though Curry is going to be sidelined for the remaining five games of the regular season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't sound too worried about his All-Star guard's rehab progress.

The Warriors' current woes would indicate they need Curry to return quickly, but Golden State was struggling with him on the court before his injury.

Dating back to Feb. 27, the Warriors are 5-12 in the last 17 games, with Curry playing in 10 of those contests.

Despite Curry still playing at an All-Star level this season, there had been signs of a gradual decline in production, with him shooting a career-low from the field (43.7%) and 3-point range (38%). His 25.5 PPG scoring average is also his lowest since the 2016-17 season, and a 6.5 point decrease from the 32 PPG he averaged last season en route to winning the NBA's scoring title.

Nothing comes easy in the playoffs, especially in the typically strong Western Conference. If the Warriors want to make a deep run, they will need Curry to fully healthy.

