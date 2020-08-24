National Basketball Association Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year old unarmed Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday and subsequent protests, the sports world weighed in with its collective voice Monday.

Athletes across all leagues expressed their support for those seeking answers.

(WARNING: Some tweets include graphic and sensitive language and content.)

One of those athletes was Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, a leader in social activism, who recently created an organization aimed at increasing African American voter registration, turnout, voter education, and voters rights.

His teammate, forward Kyle Kuzma expressed his feelings of hopelessness after reading the news.

Prior to tip off against the Orlando Magic for Game 4 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement. Milwaukee is approximately 120 miles from Kenosha.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, instead of answering questions regarding basketball, addressed the shooting during his press conference Monday.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul sent his prayers to Blake and his family, continuing the NBA's goal of being outspoken on racial injustice, after his Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Miami Heat shared a statement in a news conference.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell questioned the significance of the NBA playoffs as instances of racial violence continue to occur.

Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson released a call to action.

In the NFL, Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills, who has been an outspoken supporter of Colin Kaepernick and was recently taken into police custody while protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor, expressed his emotions.

After practice, Stills thoughtfully discussed the situation and the steps that need to be taken.

Three New Orleans Saints players echoed Stills' sentiment with RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas and DE Cameron Jordan praying for Blake's recovery, calling for change and questioning the situation.

New England Patriots twins Devin and Jason McCourty offered their prayers to Blake and his family.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann "Honeybadger" Mathieu and Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins sought answers.

Following Green Bay Packers practice, located about 2.5 hours north of Kenosha, head coach Matt LaFleur held a meeting with his team’s leadership council to speak about the shooting.

LaFleur also created a safe environment for Packers players to share their thoughts and feelings. QB Aaron Rodgers expressed how systemic racism in America is a serious problem that needs to be immediately addressed.

The Green Bay organization released a statement.

From MLB, several players searched for answers and voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement in the wake of the shooting, including Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Strowman and Saint Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty.

In the NHL, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba shared his emotions.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, a leader of social justice in the sport and as he played an instrumental role in the banning of the confederate flag, simply tweeted Jacob's name.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Sunday:

"In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned."

Blake’s partner, Laquisha Booker, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that the couple’s three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.

FOX 6 Milwaukee has more on the shooting and the investigation:​​​​​​​

