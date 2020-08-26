National Basketball Association
Sports World Reacts to Bucks Protest
National Basketball Association

Sports World Reacts to Bucks Protest

50 mins ago

The Milwaukee Bucks made history on Wednesday afternoon when they decided to boycott their Game 5 matchup with the Orlando Magic in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The boycott is in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 minutes away from Milwaukee.

It was announced shortly after that both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets would boycott their Game 5 matchup this afternoon, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers would do the same, before the NBA decided to postpone all three games.

Once the news dropped, the sports world collectively weighed in on social media, including several NBA players who tweeted their support of the Milwaukee franchise, including Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, whose teams are facing off in the first round in the Western Conference playoffs.

Joining Murray and Mitchell in tweeting their support were Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, and others.

Several members of the NFL fraternity weighed in on social media as well, including First Team All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a developing story.

