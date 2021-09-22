National Basketball Association Russell Westbrook is revamping his shot for new role with Lakers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Westbrook can do a lot of things on the basketball court.

The NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2017 has put a stamp on the league like no player ever has – racking up triple-doubles like the IRS collects debts and setting a benchmark for statistical supremacy at the point guard position.

He's an athletic specimen, throwing down resounding dunks with a force that is rare for a man his size. He's a clever floor general, able to spot open teammates on the fly and deliver pinpoint passes with deft accuracy. And boy is he fast.

But with so many tools in his bag of tricks, Westbrook has made countless headlines for one of the few facets of his game that hampers him: shooting.

Westbrook has never had the marksman's stroke, but that's rarely impacted his ability to be successful, as he's generally been the lead ball-handler and decision-maker in whatever offense he's played in.

Perhaps not anymore.

Westbrook now plays with a guy named LeBron James, and the King reigns supreme wherever he goes.

The Lakers have made it clear: James will continue to dominate the basketball – even though he'll get tremendous run at power forward – and they'll opt more for a position-less basketball route as they attempt to fuse their star-studded ensemble together.

That puts Russ in a precarious position – one that he's never been in before as his squad's third option. And with James and Anthony Davis chewing up space near the basket, Westbrook will have to become more of a deep threat as his catch-and-shoot looks increase.

Now, Westbrook is adding some tweaks to his shot so he can do just that.

Westbrook flashed a revamped shooting form in a recent video posted to social media, and the changes have the basketball landscape in a buzz.

Skip Bayless? Well, he's not excited whatsoever. And on Wednesday's "Undisputed," he claimed that Westbrook's new-look release was nothing to even bat an eye at.

"I actually laughed out loud when I saw this video last night," Bayless said. "I am not overstating this: Over his 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association, Russell Westbrook has proven to be the worst superstar jump-shooter in the history of basketball. He is an abysmal, high-volume 3-point shooter, and as the old saying goes: You can't teach an old dog new tricks."

Bayless admitted, "I do like the form in the new video because he's getting it down. It's a new launch point, where he can get more control of it and get a little more power behind it." But he wouldn't budge in his assessment. "When it comes to shooting, he's impossibly bad."

Shannon Sharpe placed a bit more hope in Westbrook's right wrist.

"I believe playing alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James will help him take better shots," Shannon stated. "I love what I'm seeing. I love the guy that's in the gym, working on his craft, trying to get better and trying to improve."

If Westbrook is going to take more 3s, his percentages will certainly need to improve. A career 30.5% 3-point shooter, Westbrook has never shot higher than 34.3% from deep in any one season, and he has more seasons shooting below 30% from 3 (seven) than seasons above that benchmark (six).

Through his 13-year career, Westbrook sports the third-worst conversion rate of 246 players to shoot at least three 3s per game, and among players who attempted at least 200 treys in 2020-21, his 31.5% mark was 149th.

Westbrook's performance at the free-throw line has been a liability as well, and his 65.6% clip last season was tied for the worst of his career.

He's undergone a downtrend in shooting efficacy as of late, but perhaps altered mechanics are all he needs to get on the right track. The Lakers will find out soon, as training camp is set to begin next week.

