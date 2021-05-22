National Basketball Association Brooklyn Nets come back to beat Boston Celtics at home in Game 1 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets battled it out in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After trailing for the majority of the game, the Nets came back in a 104-93 victory over the Celtics on Saturday.

Let's take a look at how the Nets secured the win on their home floor:

Key performer: Kevin Durant

The Nets' small forward went 10-for-25 for 32 points, 12 rebounds and one assist. It was his 39th playoff double-double and his 63rd 30-point playoff game.

Durant is the only player in the past 10 seasons with 30 points and 10 rebounds in his postseason debut with a team, and he is the only player in NBA history with a 30-point, 10-rebound game in his postseason debut with multiple teams.

Turning point: Kyrie Irving's 3-pointer

With 8:45 to play in the third quarter, Irving made a 26-foot 3-point jumper to tie the game at 57. From that point forward, the Nets didn't trail. Irving finished the game with 29 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Wild card: The big three

Heading into the game, it was hard to know what to expect from Durant, Irving and Nets shooting guard James Harden, seeing as the three superstars hardly ever played alongside one another this season. On Saturday, the trio accounted for 82 of the Nets' 104 total points.

Even so, the Nets were tied or trailing the Celtics for a little more than 27 of the 48 minutes in the game.

As a team, Brooklyn was held to 41.7% shooting from the field and 23.5% from distance, thanks largely to the defensive efforts of Celtics center Robert Williams, who set a franchise playoff record with nine blocked shots.

Twitter's take:

Did you know?

Durant has won 13 of his past 14 playoff Game 1s, and Irving has won six straight Game 1s and nine of the past 10 he has played in.

What's next?

The Celtics head to Brooklyn for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center (TNT).

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.