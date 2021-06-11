National Basketball Association Devin Booker and Chris Paul are proving too much for the Denver Nuggets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's fair to wonder what could have been in the Western Conference semifinals if the Denver Nuggets were healthy.

After defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference semis despite injuries to key members of their backcourt – starting point guard Jamal Murray was gone for the season with a torn knee ligament and shooting guard Will Barton was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

And now, even though Barton is back and playing his way back into game shape, those injuries have been exposed against one of the NBA's truly elite backcourts – the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and Devin Booker .

Booker and Paul entered Game 3 on Friday night accounting for a combined 38.5 points and 18 assists per game so far against the Nuggets. That dominance continued en route to a 116-102 victory and 3-0 series lead.

In the first half, Booker scored 15 of his 28 points while carrying the majority of the offensive load against the Nuggets.

In the second half, it was Paul who shined brightest, playing the role of closer while scoring 16 of his 27 points.

This has been the story of the series for the Suns through three games, even while winning in dominant fashion. Paul has been nearly flawless in the fourth quarters of this series, missing just one shot across three games without recording a single turnover.

And though Booker and Paul are dominating an undermanned Nuggets team, it should be noted that the Nuggets do still have the league MVP in Nikola Jokic .

Jokic has been dominant in his own right this series, averaging 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. He blamed himself for the defeat after the game, saying: "I’m frustrated with myself because I missed shots. I didn’t play on top of my game, especially shooting-wise. It would be much easier for us if I started making shots. Of course, they’re making it tough for me to make shots."

But while Jokic is correct in pointing out that he didn't shoot well, going just 13-for-29 from the field, he also has not received enough help from his teammates in the backcourt, who have neither been able to assert themselves significantly when they have the ball nor slow a Suns' backcourt that refuses to blink.

The Suns now sit one win away from the Western Conference Finals, and it is in large part due to the play of their two All-Star guards.

"I think we're peaking at the right time," Booker said after the game, before correcting himself. "I wouldn't say peaking, I'd say we're getting better as games go on. I think the regular season prepared us for these games, with all the leaders on this team, with Chris (Paul), Coach Monty (Williams), Jae Crowder stressing all the details throughout the season, for this moment right now. It's been working out for us."

