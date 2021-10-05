National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton at an impasse in contract negotiations 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deandre Ayton wants max money from the Suns.

And by all accounts — or, at least, his own — he deserves it.

Ayton, who averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in the 2020-21 regular season, erupted into a completely different animal in his first postseason. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks as the Suns rolled to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Ayton's postseason performance smashed records, putting him in the company of some of the game's greatest bigs. He became the first player in 38 years to shoot at least 50% in his first 14 career playoff games (70.9%) and the 10th to record nine double-doubles through the same stretch.

Not to mention, he threw down the final dagger in what might as of now be the greatest play in Suns history.

He was even better in the Finals.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ayton joined Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only athletes to amass 20-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 80-plus FG% in a Finals game in the shot-clock era.

What's more, Ayton was the anchor of Phoenix's defense, emerging as an immovable force as a rebounder and shot-blocker. According to coach Monty Williams, he was invaluable to the team's success all season — and especially in the playoffs.

As such, for the two sides to be at odds in contractual negotiations comes as a surprise to many in the NBA world.

Ayton, for his part, is searching for the big bag: a five-year, $172.5 million extension that could swell to $207 million if he makes an All-NBA team. Phoenix is hesitant to deliver him the goods, adamant that the young center is not yet deserving of a full max contract.

For context, owner Robert Sarver and general manager James Jones just reupped Chris Paul to a four-year deal worth $120 million that will pay him until age 40, in what was a clear win-now move. Also, Mikal Bridges, who plays a critical role for Phoenix as a scoring 3-and-D stalwart, is eligible for an extension.

Paul, Devin Booker and Ayton were the undisputed Big Three that catapulted the team through the Western Conference, and Phoenix certainly hopes to keep them all onboard. But things could quickly sour in Ayton's camp should a deal be delayed or fail to meet his standards.

If an agreement can't be reached, the young star is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. Granted, the Suns would be able to match an offer sheet to keep him in town, but in a league that has largely shifted toward player empowerment, holding on to a disgruntled player doesn't usually end well.

Sarver is a known money-saver who hasn't dipped into the luxury tax since 2010. His reluctance to spend on his team has angered fans in years past. Sarver infamously dealt away Joe Johnson in 2005, a move many thought cost the Suns a chance at title gold in the Nash-Stoudemire era.

Ayton is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal. What happens from here is anyone's guess.

