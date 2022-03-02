National Basketball Association Philadelphia 76ers: The only NBA team with a top-10 duo? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We are just two games into the James Harden-Joel Embiid era and the 76ers' new dynamic duo is already raising eyebrows across the NBA landscape.

Harden gave the City of Brotherly Love a hearty greeting in his 76ers debut last week, scoring 27 points, while registering 12 assists and eight rebounds in a commanding 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. This past Sunday, Harden recorded a 29-point triple-double in an impressive 125-109 victory over the Knicks.

The pair has looked comfortable playing together early on and has Philly fans, as well as the rest of the league, wondering what they can do as the playoffs beckon.

Emmanuel Acho believes the sky is the limit for Philly's dynamic duo.

On Tuesday's episode of "Speak For Yourself", Acho claimed the 76ers are the only team in possession of two top-five (and top-10) players in the NBA.

"What about Chris Paul? He's hurt. What about Anthony Davis? Stop. Embiid's having the best year of his career, 30 points and 11 boards per game. Now that James Harden is happy with the team that he's playing with, he is back in his bag. Gave y'all a triple-double in just his second game in Philly? Stop playing. If this is a honeymoon phase, it will still take the Sixers exactly where they want to go."

Acho didn't leave the door open for any Anthony Davis arguments to creep into his top 10.

But the Lakers are well aware of their potential when both LeBron James and Davis are fully healthy. The problem is, Davis hasn't been able to stay healthy all season.

The eight-time All-Star has only appeared in 37 of his squad's 61 games this season. The 24 games he's missed have been due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, and most recently, a mid-foot sprain suffered Feb. 16 vs. Utah.

When Davis has played this season, he's been tremendous. He is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while boasting a career-high 53.7% shooting. The Lakers' winning percentage drops from .459 to .417 when Davis is sidelined.

As good as Davis is on the offensive side of the ball, it's his defense that the Lakers are really missing. His 2.3 blocks per game are tied for second league-wide. He is every bit of the shot-blocking, and shot-altering presence he's been for years.

But does his lack of availability push him out of the top 10?

One thing is for certain … It's hard to argue against Harden and Embiid being on that list.

