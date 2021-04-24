National Basketball Association 'People's Sports Podcast' talks European Super League, Steph Curry and sports FOMO 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mark has a man bun and a man crush.

Is it even a "People's Sports Podcast" episode if Aaron Rodgers isn't mentioned? The answer is no, but Rodgers actually isn't the one who stole the show this week. On the latest edition of the podcast, Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder talked the European Super League, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (Mark's man) and FOMO.

Speaking of Rodgers, Mark and Charlotte both miss the NFL a lot, but really, who doesn't? And the Super League's rise and fall within 36 hours reminded Charlotte of a once-great football league whose run came to an end too soon.

"I loved [XFL] 2.0. I thought 2.0 was the sweet spot," she said. "I was obsessed with it. ... I'm a little worried about 3.0."

The 3.0 version of the XFL is funded by Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, and Charlotte will be keeping a close eye on what that iteration has in store. When it happens, it just might become appointment television, which was the main topic of conversation, given how Curry is lighting it up on the court of late.

We could list all the incredible stats and numbers Curry is dropping, but why not enjoy a highlight instead? Or a take from Charlotte?

"I was watching some highlights, and I don't know if there is any athlete, I guess besides Pat Mahomes, who moves in ways that seem to defy physics like that. ... There's this Instagram account that I really like that carves fruit into sculptures ... nobody likes this as much as I do, but I think it's incredible. And that's what it is like watching Steph Curry play basketball."

Curry was No. 2 on Mark's sports FOMO guide. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani made the cut for both Mark and Charlotte, and it was no surprise that Charlotte's young adult son, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, was also featured.

To find out how Charlotte was able to fit nine people on her five-person FOMO list, make sure to check out "The People's Sports Podcast." Subscribe on YouTube and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

Also, go take a look at Charlotte's toast art because soon it might be for sale as an NFT. You never know!

"I've started making beautiful toast in the morning," she said. "I have a design I make with peanut butter and honey, and it brings me a lot of joy. And I took a picture of it, and I was like, 'Let's make this an NFT – an NFToast.'"

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.