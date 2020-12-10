National Basketball Association Paul George Gets Paid in LA 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Clippers locked in one of their franchise cornerstones on Thursday, signing star forward Paul George to a max contract extension.

George is guaranteed $35.4 million for the 2020-21 season, and his extension will kick in before the 2021-22 campaign.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard reacted to the news:

“This deal makes sense for both sides. Paul George, coming off an up-and-down postseason in which – let’s face it – his stock dropped a tad, gets max money and long-term security. And the Clippers no longer have to worry about their second-best player bolting next summer."

But Broussard isn't convinced that George's extension means he's locked in Los Angeles for years to come.

“Does this mean that George, who has played for three teams over the past four years, is done traveling? Not necessarily. An added benefit of the contract for the Clippers is that potential trade partners for George would not have to worry about him leaving them after one season for free agency. That, theoretically, could increase his value on the market.”

George is a six-time All-Star and was named First Team All-NBA in 2019 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is also a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member (2014 and 2019), and finished third in MVP voting at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, a year in which he averaged a career-high 28.0 points in OKC, along with 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

This past season served as his first with the Clippers, after spending seven years in Indiana and two years in Oklahoma City.

He averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his inagural LA season, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

Last week, George hinted at signing a long-term extension with the franchise, when he said during a media session that he saw himself finishing his career in LA.

George has long been regarded as one of the league's best perimeter players, but his performance in the playoffs – particularly this past season – has often drawn criticism.

During the 2020 postseason, George averaged 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, but shot just 39.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

In Games 2-4 against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, George went 10-of-47 shooting from the field and 4-of-25 from three.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against Denver, George went 4-of-16 shooting and 2-of-11 from deep.

This is a developing story.

