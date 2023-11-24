National Basketball Association OG Anunoby scores 26 points, Raptors eliminate Bulls from NBA Cup with 121-108 win Updated Nov. 24, 2023 10:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

OG Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention.

The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven.

Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 points, Jakob Poeltl chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points for Chicago, making 16 of 23 attempts. He returned after sitting out Wednesday night against Oklahoma City because of a sore right foot.

DeMar DeRozan had 19 points for the Bulls against his former team. He was ejected with 1.4 seconds remaining after picking up his second technical foul.

Siakam matched a season high with eight assists and Toronto finished with 32, extending its team-record streak of games with 25 or more assists to 12.

Siakam's buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third gave the Raptors a 93-77 lead heading to the fourth.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Raptors: At Cleveland on Sunday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

