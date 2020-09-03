National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

OG Anunoby Rescues Toronto

4 hours ago

The Toronto Raptors got a much-needed victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup, winning on a buzzer-beating three from OG Anunoby!

The defending champs are now on the board, but still trail 2-1 in the series.

Here are the key takeaways from this Game 3. 

1. O(M)G Anunoby!

The Raptors were staring a 3-0 deficit in the face after Boston's Kemba Walker made what appeared to be the game-winning assist to Daniel Thies with 0.5 seconds left.

Then, OG Anunoby made the biggest shot of the season for the Raptors.

Trailing 103-101, Anunoby made a three-pointer at the buzzer to steal the win from the Celtics.

The game-winning bucket helped Anunoby notch his first-ever playoff triple-double.

And as you might expect, NBA Twitter went crazy after the bucket.

2. The Raptors backcourt comes alive

Through two games, it had been tough-sledding for Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry.

Lowry was averaging 16.5 points and VanVleet was averaging 15.0, but neither scored over 20 in either of the first two games.

They broke out in a major way in Game 3.

Lowry scored 31 points and had 8 assists, while VanVleet scored 25 points and made 5 three-pointers.

Toronto is now 6-2 when Lowry scores 30 or more this season, and 9-1 when VanVleet scores 25 or more.

3. Jayson Tatum is held in check

Through six games this postseason, it didn't appear as if Jayson Tatum could be slowed down, let alone stopped. He had scored at 21 points in five of those six games, and scored at least 32 in three games.

But in Game 3, the Raptors were able to hold the All-Star forward to only 15 points and 5-for-18 shooting from the field.

Even the shots Tatum found success making were closely contested by a Raptors defender.

