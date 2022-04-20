NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results

National Basketball Association
42 mins ago

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are here.

The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams. Let's jump into all the matchups, series odds and daily picks.

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre and FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher gave their thoughts on some round of 16 pairings.

"First-round series aren't always compelling, and that will hold true for several of this year's series -- Suns-Pelicans, Bucks-Bulls being first among them, but there are plenty that could go the seven-game distance and there's potential for as many as three top seeds getting upset," Bucher said.

Bettors love wagering on the underdog but Bucher cautioned the first-round pairings don't look good for the lower seeds.

"As far as upsets: I don't feel super strongly about any of them. If I had to pick one, it would be Raptors over the Sixers," Bucher said. "That one is ripe. My concern is that they don't have a bona fide closer and Scottie Barnes is a big part of what they are and rookies generally don't perform well in their first taste of postseason competition.

"The team I have the greatest confidence in are the Bucks. I expect them to repeat. They're better than they were a year ago. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is better than he was a year ago. And I get no sense that he, or they, are the least bit satisfied with one ring."

FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre's daily best bets:

UPCOMING GAMES

76ers @ Raptors (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, NBATV; Philadelphia leads series 2-0)

Point spread: 76ers -2 (76ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Raptors cover)
Moneyline: 76ers -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Raptors +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 12:00 AM
NBATV
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
Toronto Raptors
TOR
The Toronto Raptors are 9-2 (81.8%) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home off two or more days rest over their last 11 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

76ers -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50); Raptors +1000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Bulls @ Bucks (9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, TNT; Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Point spread: Bucks -10 (Bucks favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Bulls cover)
Moneyline: Bucks -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Bulls +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 225 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Bucks -3333 (bet $10 to win $10.30); Bulls +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

Grizzlies @ Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (Grizzlies favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Timberwolves cover)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Timberwolves -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 237 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 11:30 PM
TNT
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Memphis Grizzlies
MEM
Minnesota Timberwolves
MIN
The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-1 (87.5%) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss over their last 8 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Grizzlies -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Timberwolves +220 (bet $10 to win $32)

Mavericks @ Jazz (9 p.m. ET Thursday, NBATV; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Jazz -6.5 (Jazz favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)
Moneyline: Jazz -286 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Mavericks +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 210.5 points scored by both teams combined
 

Fri 1:00 AM
NBATV
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Mavericks
DAL
Utah Jazz
UTA
The Utah Jazz are 4-0 (100%) vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home since the start of 2020/2021

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Jazz -250 (bet $10 to win $14); Mavericks +200 (bet $10 to win $30)

Warriors @ Nuggets (10 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT; Golden State leads series 2-0)

Point spread: Warriors -1.5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Nuggets cover)
Moneyline: Warriors -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Nuggets +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 224 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 2:00 AM
TNT
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Golden State Warriors
GSW
Denver Nuggets
DEN
The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (88.9%) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest over their last 9 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Warriors -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60); Nuggets +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "The series I'm most intrigued by is the Warriors and Nuggets because I don't know what I'm going to get from Golden State. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have to be at their best. The assumption is that if Steph can go, it's a wrap, but there's a reason the Warriors' offense was middle of the pack this season and Steph reverting to pre-championship form is one of them.

"Add the major matchup issue Nikola Jokic presents for the small-ball maestros and the Nuggets could deliver a shocker."

Heat @ Hawks (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN; Miami leads series 2-0)

Point spread: Heat -1.5 (Heat favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Hawks cover)
Moneyline: Heat -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Hawks +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 221.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:00 PM
ESPN
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Heat
MIA
Atlanta Hawks
ATL
The Miami Heat are 5-1 (83.3%) vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2021/2022

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Heat -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60); Hawks +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

NOTES: According to ESPN, the Hawks are 0-41 against the spread (ATS) in losses this season, 0-22 ATS as an underdog. … A 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter helped Miami hold off Atlanta and cover. … Jimmy Butler scored 45 points for the Heat.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "I also see the Hawks being a tough out against the Heat. Their length, athleticism and clutch shooting could give Miami problems."

Suns @ Pelicans (9:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Suns -1.5 (Suns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Pelicanss cover)
Moneyline: Suns -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Pelicans +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 216.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 1:30 AM
ESPN
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Phoenix Suns
PHX
New Orleans Pelicans
NOP
The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (75%) vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road since the start of 2020/2021

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Suns -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Pelicans +190 (bet $10 to win $29)

GAME IN PROGRESS

Nets @ Celtics (7 p.m. ET Wednesday, TNT; Boston leads series 1-0)

Point spread: Celtics -3.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Nets cover)
Moneyline: Celtics -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Nets +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 225.5 points scored by both teams combined

END 1ST
TNT
BKN 33 · BOS 24
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Brooklyn Nets
BKN
Boston Celtics
BOS
The over hit in 5 of the Boston Celtics last 5 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets in 2021/2022

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Celtics -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69); Nets +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "Much has been made of how hot the Celtics finished the season but the Nets were right there with them and if you're asking me who I trust more to deliver big between KD (Kevin Durant) and Jayson Tatum, it's Durant."

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I don't feel like Brooklyn has a system. They just have two of the best scorers in the world (Kyrie Irving, Durant). There's limitations to that, but I think Brooklyn is going to win the next game. I feel good about it."

PICK: Nets (+4 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

COMPLETED GAMES

Pelicans 125, Suns 114 (series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Pelicans (+9.5) cover by winning outright 
Moneyline: Pelicans win as +380 underdog (bet $10 to win $48 total); Suns were -667 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 221.5 points scored by both teams combined (239)

FINAL
NOP 125 · PHX 114
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Pelicans
NOP
Phoenix Suns
PHX
The over hit in 8 of the Phoenix Suns last 9 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans off two or more days rest since the start of 2018/2019

NOTE: Phoenix star guard Devin Booker (31 points) is out fo the rest of the game with a reported hamstring injury. … New Orleans closed out the game on a 28-16 run.

Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

Point spread: Grizzlies (-7.5) cover by winning by more than 7.5 points (28)
Moneyline: Grizzlies win as -345 favorite (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Timberwolves were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 239.5 points scored by both teams combined (220)

FINAL
MIN 96 · MEM 124
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Timberwolves
MIN
Memphis Grizzlies
MEM
The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-1 (87.5%) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss over their last 8 games

Heat 115, Hawks 105

Point spread: Heat (-7.5) cover by winning by more than 7.5 points (10)
Moneyline: Heat wins as -345 favorite (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Hawks were +250 underdog (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 219 points scored by both teams combined (230)

FINAL
ATL 105 · MIA 115
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Hawks
ATL
Miami Heat
MIA
The Miami Heat are 4-0 (100%) vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home in 2021/2022

Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Point spread: Warriors (-7) cover by winning by more than 7 points (20)
Moneyline: Warriors win as -303 favorite (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Nuggets were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 221.5 points scored by both teams combined (232)

Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

Point spread: Mavericks (+5) cover by winning outright
Moneyline: Mavericks win as +155 underdog (bet $10 to win $25.50 total); Jazz were -213 favorite (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); 
Total scoring over/under: Over 206.5 points scored by both teams combined (214)

FINAL
UTA 104 · DAL 110
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Utah Jazz
UTA
Dallas Mavericks
DAL
The Dallas Mavericks are 11-3 (78.6%) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz off two or more days rest over their last 14 games

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Jazz -714 (bet $10 to win $11.40); Mavericks +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

76ers 112, Raptors 97

Point spread: 76ers (-7) cover by winning by more than 7 points (15)
Moneyline: 76ers win as -303 favorite (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Raptors were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 217 points scored by both teams combined (209)

Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Point spread: Suns (-10) cover by winning by more than 10 points (11)
Moneyline: Suns win as -667 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Pelicans were +400 underdog (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 224.5 points scored by both teams combined (209)

NOTES: Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns cover. Paul's basket from 8 feet with 39.8 seconds left pushed Phoenix over the number. … The Pelicans missed two shots down the stretch, including a short shot attempt by Jonas Valanciunas with 27 seconds to go, as New Orleans failed to cover.

Bucks 93, Bulls 86

Point spread: Bulls (+10.5) cover by losing by fewer than 10.5 points (7)
Moneyline: Bucks win as -714 favorites (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Bulls were +425 underdogs (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 230.5 points scored by both teams combined (179)

FINAL
CHI 86 · MIL 93
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bulls
CHI
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-0 (100%) vs. the Chicago Bulls in 2021/2022

NOTES: Chicago's DeMar DeRozan (6-for-25) and Nikola Vucevic (9-for-27) were a combined 15-for-52 shooting (28.8%). … The Bucks are 17-1 against the Bulls in their past 18 meetings.

Celtics 115, Nets 114 

Point spread: Nets (+3.5) cover by losing by fewer than 3.5 points (1)
Moneyline: Celtics win as -175 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Nets were +130 underdogs (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 226.5 points scored by both teams combined (229)

FINAL
BKN 114 · BOS 115
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Brooklyn Nets
BKN
Boston Celtics
BOS
The over hit in 5 of the Boston Celtics last 5 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets in 2021/2022

NOTES: Celtics moneyline bettors rejoiced when Jayson Tatum made a layup as time expired, but Nets backers who took the points covered. … The last 39 seconds were agony or ecstasy for bettors, depending on if they played the under (agony) or over (ecstasy). … It was the first buzzer-beating winning basket in Tatum's career and first for the Celtics since Paul Pierce beat the Heat in 2010.

Heat 115, Hawks 91

Point spread: Heat (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (24)
Moneyline: Heat win as -303 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Hawks were +215 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 220.5 points scored by both teams combined (206)

Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Point spread: Warriors (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (16)
Moneyline: Warriors win as -286 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Nuggets were +205 underdogs (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 222.5 points scored by both teams combined (230)

FINAL
DEN 107 · GSW 123
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Nuggets
DEN
Golden State Warriors
GSW
The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (88.9%) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest over their last 9 games

NOTES: Curry (foot) did not start. He played 22 minutes, scoring 16 points and was 3-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. … Golden State was +17 when Curry was on the court.

76ers 131, Raptors 111 

Point spread: 76ers (-4.5) cover by winning by more than 4.5 points (20)
Moneyline: 76ers win as -200 favorites (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raptors were +145 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 216 points scored by both teams combined (242)

FINAL
TOR 111 · PHI 131
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Toronto Raptors
TOR
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (80%) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road off a loss over their last 5 games

Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

Point spread: Timberwolves (+6.5) cover by winning outright
Moneyline: Timberwolves win as +205 underdogs (bet $10 to win $30.50 total); Grizzlies were -286 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 237.5 points scored by both teams combined (247)

FINAL
MIN 130 · MEM 117
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Timberwolves
MIN
Memphis Grizzlies
MEM
The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss

NOTES: The Grizzlies trailed 101-98 with 10:41 to go on a 3-pointer by Desmond Bane but did not make another field goal for 3:15 and did not get any closer the rest of the way. … Under bettors (237.5) were in trouble from the get-go as the teams combined for 74 points in the first quarter (a pace of 296 points).

Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

Point spread: Jazz (-5) cover by winning by more than 5 points (6)
Moneyline: Jazz win as -213 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Mavericks were +155 underdogs (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Under 210 points scored by both teams combined (192)

FINAL
UTA 99 · DAL 93
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Utah Jazz
UTA
Dallas Mavericks
DAL
The Dallas Mavericks are 11-3 (78.6%) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz off two or more days rest over their last 14 games

NOTE: Jazz bettors who gave the 5 points sweated out the final 10 seconds after Donovan Mitchell sank two free throws to give the Jazz a six-point cushion. Dallas' Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 33-foot 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left as Utah covered.

