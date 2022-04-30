NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines for every series
The NBA conference semifinals are here after the eight higher seeds advanced from the first round.
Are you betting a lower seed can advance to the conference finals? Or will it be all chalk like the first round? Let's dive into the odds.
We have you covered from a betting perspective. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, over/under and series lines for the opening games of the conference semifinals.
UPCOMING GAMES
Bucks @ Celtics (1 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)
Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bucks cover)
Moneyline: Celtics -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bucks +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined
SERIES WINNER ODDS
Celtics -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29); Bucks +160 (bet $10 to win $26)
Warriors @ Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)
Point spread: Warriors -2 (Warriors favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Grizzlies cover)
Moneyline: Warriors -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Grizzlies +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 220 points scored by both teams combined
76ers @ Heat (7:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)
Point spread: Heat -8 (Heat favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise 76ers cover)
Moneyline: Heat -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); 76ers +290 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Total scoring over/under: 207.5 points scored by both teams combined
SERIES WINNER ODDS
Heat -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50); 76ers +300 (bet $10 to win $40)
Mavericks @ Suns (10:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)
Point spread: Suns -6 (Suns favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)
Moneyline: Suns -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Mavericks +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 212.5 points scored by both teams combined
SERIES WINNER ODDS
Suns -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Mavericks +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50)
