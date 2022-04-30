National Basketball Association NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines for every series 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA conference semifinals are here after the eight higher seeds advanced from the first round.

Are you betting a lower seed can advance to the conference finals? Or will it be all chalk like the first round? Let's dive into the odds.

We have you covered from a betting perspective. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, over/under and series lines for the opening games of the conference semifinals.

UPCOMING GAMES

Bucks @ Celtics (1 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bucks cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bucks +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Celtics -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29); Bucks +160 (bet $10 to win $26)

Warriors @ Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Warriors -2 (Warriors favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Grizzlies cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Grizzlies +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 220 points scored by both teams combined

76ers @ Heat (7:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)

Point spread: Heat -8 (Heat favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise 76ers cover)

Moneyline: Heat -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); 76ers +290 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Total scoring over/under: 207.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Heat -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50); 76ers +300 (bet $10 to win $40)

Mavericks @ Suns (10:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)

Point spread: Suns -6 (Suns favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)

Moneyline: Suns -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Mavericks +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 212.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Suns -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Mavericks +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50)

