National Basketball Association
NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines for every series NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines for every series
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines for every series

14 mins ago

The NBA conference semifinals are here after the eight higher seeds advanced from the first round.

Are you betting a lower seed can advance to the conference finals? Or will it be all chalk like the first round? Let's dive into the odds.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NBA section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

We have you covered from a betting perspective. Here are the point spreads, moneylines, over/under and series lines for the opening games of the conference semifinals.

UPCOMING GAMES

Bucks @ Celtics (1 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bucks cover)
Moneyline: Celtics -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bucks +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL
Boston Celtics
BOS
The Boston Celtics are 4-0 (100%) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021/2022

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Celtics -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29); Bucks +160 (bet $10 to win $26)

Warriors @ Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC; series opener)

Point spread: Warriors -2 (Warriors favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Grizzlies cover)
Moneyline: Warriors -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Grizzlies +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 220 points scored by both teams combined

76ers @ Heat (7:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)

Point spread: Heat -8 (Heat favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise 76ers cover)
Moneyline: Heat -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); 76ers +290 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Total scoring over/under: 207.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 11:30 PM
TNT
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
Miami Heat
MIA
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-3 (57.1%) vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Heat -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50); 76ers +300 (bet $10 to win $40)

Mavericks @ Suns (10:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT; series opener)

Point spread: Suns -6 (Suns favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)
Moneyline: Suns -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Mavericks +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 212.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 2:00 AM
TNT
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Mavericks
DAL
Phoenix Suns
PHX
The Phoenix Suns are 6-0 (100%) vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Suns -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Mavericks +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50)

Are you inclined to bet on a favorite or are you leaning toward letting it ride on an underdog? Head over to FOX Bet and place your bets!  

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Lakers and Nets losing seasons equal wins for the sportsbooks
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Lakers and Nets losing seasons equal wins for the sportsbooks

2 hours ago
NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team

3 hours ago
Grizzlies overcome another deficit, close out Wolves in 6
National Basketball Association

Grizzlies overcome another deficit, close out Wolves in 6

16 hours ago
NBA injuries: Joel Embiid out indefinitely with orbital fracture
National Basketball Association

NBA injuries: Joel Embiid out indefinitely with orbital fracture

20 hours ago
As NBA playoffs advance, expect real battles to begin
National Basketball Association

As NBA playoffs advance, expect real battles to begin

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes